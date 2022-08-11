Who is Sabine Boghici, arrested for a millionaire coup against the mother and heiress of one of the biggest art collectors in the country | Rio de Janeiro

According to the police, “Sabine faces serious psychological problems since adolescence, such as depression, anxiety and panic attacks. On social media, the actress posts photos with animals and shares requests for adoption and donation.

According to the police, Sabine stole 16 paintings from Jean’s collection — including works by Tarsila do Amaral and Di Cavalcanti — and at least two of them ended up in Argentina.

Daughter arrested for scam estimated at R$725 million against mother

Art dealer Jean Boghici died on June 1, 2015, aged 87.

Born in Romania in 1928, he arrived in Brazil in 1948, stowaway on a French ship, after years on the run alongside Jewish friends. Jean was one of the pioneers in the arts market, owner of a collection considered one of the most important in Brazil in the 20th century.

In 2012, part of Boghici’s collection was destroyed in a fire in his and his wife’s apartment.

Among the works, there was precisely the one that baptized this Wednesday’s operation: Sol Poente, by Tarsila do Amaral.

Also part of the collection are works by Di Cavalcanti, Brecheret, Guignard, Vicente do Rego Monteiro, Rubens Gerchman, Antonio Dias, Calder, Lucio Fontana, Morandi, Kandinsky, Max Bill and 70 other artists.

Six months later, around 140 pieces from the collection were featured among the first exhibitions at the Museu de Arte do Rio (MAR).

In the 2012 fire, Sabine managed to save two female dogs and 14 cats. But Pretinha, her father’s sweetheart, died in the flames.

“My biggest loss is the death of my cat, Pretinha. She slept on the side of the bed, next to me. I’m really sad because of my cat, I want to cry. I’m not upset about the paintings, but about my cat who died”, said Jean Boghici at the time.

On Facebook, Sabine shares requests for help to animal shelters and posts photos with her pets.

deceived by daughter and then threatened, the mother suffered a loss, estimated by her, of BRL 725 millionbetween extortion payments and stolen paintings.

In addition to the daughter, three people had been arrested until the last update of this report. Some pictures taken were recovered this Wednesday.

Agents from the Special Police Station for Senior Citizens went out to fulfill a total of six arrest warrants and 16 search and seizure warrants.

Sabine Boghici;

Gabriel Nicolau Traslaviña Hafliger;

Jacqueline Stanescos;

Rosa Stanesco Nicolau, Gabriel’s mother.

The Civil Police of RJ says that Sabine worked out the whole planin early 2020. The first step was to hire a woman to approach the mother in the middle of the street and warn her about an impending death in the family — in this case, that of her own daughter.

This woman, who claimed to be a clairvoyant, took the elderly woman to two other companions, presented as a fortune teller and a mother of saint, who confirmed the prediction and suggested that she pay for “a job” to save her daughter.

Frightened, the mother told her daughter everything. Sabine then went ahead with the plan and pretended to be terrified, pleading with her mother to do the spiritual work.

The mother obeyed and, within 15 days, made payments totaling R$ 5 million.

After “spiritual treatment” began, Sabine began isolating her mother at home, laying off staff and domestic service providers.

In early February, however, Sabine’s mother began to realize that her daughter had a relationship with the so-called visionaries and stopped making the transfers.

Sabine began to assault and threaten her own mother, who only then realized the plan.

The victim estimates that the damage reached R$ 725 million:

Theft of 16 paintings: R$ 709 million;

Jewelry theft: R$ 6 million;

Payment for “spiritual works”: R$ 5 million;

Transfers under threat: BRL 4 million.

The police listed 16 works stolen from the elderly woman, who evaluated the values: