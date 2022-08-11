Who is Sabine Boghici, arrested for coup with work by Tarsila – 08/10/2022 – Illustrated

Sabine Boghici, arrested this Wednesday morning for carrying out a millionaire coup against her own mother involving stolen paintings by Tarsila do Amaral, tried a career as an actress and singer and boasts a staunch activism as an animal protector.

Daughter of Jean Boghici, one of the biggest Brazilian dealers who died seven years ago, the 48-year-old vegetarian starred in 2015 in a series called “Amor de Pet – Sabine and Her Adorable Pets Adopted” with reports of her adventures rescuing animals from the streets. .

When he first appeared in this newspaper ten years ago, Boghici was celebrating having saved two dogs and 14 cats from a fire that consumed part of his father’s leafy art collection, in the duplex penthouse of Copacabana where the family lived – including symbolic paintings such as “Samba”, by the modernist Di Cavalcanti.

“The firefighters said I had to leave, but I didn’t,” she said at the time. “I’d pick up the cats, take them to the apartment next door and come back for more.”

Two of them, Pretinha and Meu Amor, did not survive the fire. Sabine also lamented to the report the loss of an old collection of more than 70 Barbies from the ’80s — all “still in the box” — and an Apache fort Casablanca.

He also lost original recordings for a CD he intended to release. But her fame spread to the four winds this Wednesday, when she was arrested in Rio de Janeiro at the center of one of the most impressive scandals in the world of fine arts.

That’s because the blow he gave to his mother, Geniviève, 82 years old -whom he would also have kept in private prison for more than a year- involved the theft of one of the most emblematic paintings by the painter Tarsila do Amaral, “Sol Poente”, in a scheme that also included an alleged psychic and false medical treatment.