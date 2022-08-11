Who is Sabine Boghici, arrested for scamming her mother

The woman arrested suspected of exploiting her own mother is engaged in the animal cause, studied at one of the best schools in Rio de Janeiro and made a career as a model. Sabine Coll Boghici is the daughter of art dealer Jean Boghici, who died in Rio de Janeiro in 2015, and Geneviève Rose Marie Coll Boghici.

Sabine would be the leader of a gang that carried out a millionaire coup against her own mother. Civil Police investigations indicate that the group stole around R$725 million in works of art, jewelry and money from Geneviève.

Sabine Boghici Civil Police investigations point out that the group, which would be led by Sabine, stole about R$725 million in works of art, jewelry and money from Geneviève. Sabine has been involved in the animal cause since before her father's death. Sabine studied at Lycée Molière, in Rio de Janeiro, a renowned school in the capital of Rio de Janeiro.

The dealer’s heiress has been engaged in the animal cause since before her father’s death. The love for animals is expressed on Sabine’s social media. Her Facebook feed is full of posts about dogs. Daughter of a wealthy family, Sabine studied at Lycée Molière, in Rio de Janeiro, a renowned school in the capital of Rio de Janeiro.

Before being arrested, she worked as a model at The One Agency, and was part of the agency’s casting.

Animals were also the subject of dispute between Sabine and Geneviève in June of this year. The fight that reached the judicial sphere was right over the rights to take care of the dogs and cats that the family owns on a farm in Itaipava, in Rio de Janeiro.

Animals, however, were not the only reason for mother and daughter friction. Sabine resided in the highlands of the state. Feeling isolated, she asked her mother for a house closer to the center of Rio, to “take care of the animals”. The mother not only didn’t give in, she changed the lock of an apartment in Copacabana.

According to the police investigation, between 2020 and 2021, Sabine assaulted and threatened to kill her mother. She even denied food to force her mother to pay the scammers. In the first two weeks, Genevève paid R$5 million, and other payments followed.

With 39 transfers, Sabine got R$725 million from Geneviève, with the help of an alleged fortune teller and another third party. In the police operation that arrested the coup plotters, the police seized works of art.

The criminals would have taken the following works:

1) O Sono, by Tarsila do Amaral: R$ 300 million;

2) Sol Poente, by Tarsila do Amaral: R$ 250 million;

3) Pont Neuf, by Tarsila do Amaral: R$ 150 million;

4) She, watercolor, by Cícero Dias: R$ 1 million;

5) Untitled Watercolor, by Cícero Dias: R$ 1 million;

6) Drawing representing a landscape, 1935, by Alberto Guignard: R$ 150 thousand;

7) Rue des Rosiers, by Emeric Marcier: R$ 150 thousand;

8) Église Saint Paul, by Emeric Marcier: R$ 150 thousand;

9) Hong-Kong Fishing Port, Kao Chien-Fu: R$ 1 million;

10) Owl in the Moonlight, by Kao Chi-Feng: R$ 1 million;

11) Portrait, by Michel Macreau: R$ 150 thousand;

12) Woman in the Church, by llya Glazunov: R$ 500 thousand;

13) Masquerades, by Di Cavalcanti: R$ 1.5 million;

14) The Boy, by Alberto Guignard: R$ 2 million;

15) Model for My Mirror, by Antônio Dias: R$ 1.5 million;

16) Social Elevator, by Rubens Gerchman: R$ 1.5 million.