Who was Jean Boghici, Tarsila do Amaral’s robber pivot – 08/10/2022 – Illustrated

The stolen painting by Tarsila do Amaral that made headlines this Wednesday, after being found under a bed, belonged to the collection of Jean Boghici, a legendary art dealer who died in 2015 at age 87 of a pulmonary embolism.

Among the works diverted and now rescued by the police, was “Sol Poente”, one of the painter’s main works.

Boghici’s extensive collection, which dates back to the 1960s, contained emblematic canvases of Brazilian modernism and was partially lost in a fire that took place ten years ago in his duplex penthouse in Rio de Janeiro.

Romanian living in Brazil after the Second World War, the former radio technician began his career as an art dealer when he won an award on a program on the now-defunct TV Tupi for getting answers about Vincent van Gogh.

From there, he founded the traditional gallery Relevo and began to collect works by names of the stature of Rubens Gerchman and Antonio Dias, influencing dealers throughout Brazil to pay attention to their work.

Among the works lost in the 2012 fire was the emblematic “Samba”, by the modernist Di Cavalcanti. Now, the imbroglio of the robbery in which one of his daughters, Sabine, victimized their mother, Geneviève, involves works ranging from Alberto Guignard to Cicero Dias, in addition to other works by Tarsila.

The daughter is accused of having kept Boghici’s widow, now 82, in private prison and stealing valuable paintings left by her father.