Why are startups laying off employees?

Taís Farias

August 9, 2022 – 6:00 am

In April, news about a wave of layoffs at the property sales and rental startup QuintoAndar sparked discussion. In social networks, users questioned the fact that months before the company had been a sponsor of the Big Brother Brazil. In a statement, QuintoAndar said that the layoffs led to a 4% reduction in the team.

Two months later, the analysis company Empiricus laid off 12% of its staff, a number that could represent more than 70 professionals. The following month, the real estate buying and selling platform Loft also reduced its staff by 12%.

Although emblematic, these are just some of the cases of startups that have announced major layoffs in recent months. Other names like Ebanx, Kavak, Facily, Vtex, Favo and Liv Up are added to this list.

Although they seem isolated measures, there is a factor that unites the cuts and the moment experienced by startups: the beginning of a new economic cycle. Basically, to overcome the most critical phase of the Covid-19 pandemic, countries made use of monetary stimuli, such as an injection of liquidity and lower interest rates. Liquidity is the ease with which an asset, whether a good or an investment, can be converted into cash. Included in these stimuli are the financial aid that was given to the population.

Since the end of last year, what we have seen is not only the end of these stimuli, but other aggravating factors such as the war in Ukraine, which generated an energy crisis, and pressures on the supply chain. Added together, these factors represent more inflation – that is, a general increase in the price of goods and services – higher interest rates and less liquidity. The economy cools down. “What we are seeing is the return of this expansionary cycle”, defines Dan Yamamura, co-founder of Fuse Capital, a venture capital manager.

The change in the market directly affects startups. In times of abundance of capital, it is easier for these companies to attract investments and sustain an aggressive model, which favors growth. However, when the scenario is unstable, these same investors stop investing their money in risky investments to seek safer assets, such as fixed income, which gained value with the rise in interest rates.

With scarcer resources, the strategy of accelerated growth, through investment rounds, becomes more difficult. In this way, companies will be required to prove their profitability, present an efficient management of the use of cash and prove the sustainability of the business. Gustavo Gierun, CEO of the District, argues that accelerated growth at the expense of sustainable cash is not necessarily a failure, but something that made sense in the scenario of high liquidity.

“Investors knew and chose to enter these companies because the startup logic already predicts a certain speed. What can become a failure is taking a long time to notice this market change, and keep projecting cash burn for growth. In a short time, the money may run out and the operation will become unsustainable”, points out the executive.

To get around this scenario, the founder of Fuse Capital says that startups will need to master the “art of braking”. This is understanding how to continue operating, but with less cash burn. In other words, spending less money. “Startups that don’t know how to manage this scenario will suffer”, says the executive. On the other hand, he recalls that traditional companies have already gone through several economic cycles and managed to adapt and survive.

In this sense, in addition to cost cuts, including as part of a team, these companies begin to review how much they are willing to invest to win a customer, in comparison with what that same user will generate in revenue over time. In practice, the pressure to monetize customers, which until then was not a priority, intensifies.

Even so, Thiago Soares Zaidan Maluf, managing director of Igah Ventures, reinforces that the market will continue to advance in the direction of technology. “This segment will continue to grow”, he points out. Alternative investment options are also emerging, such as crowdfunding models, open auctions and the issuance of shares for startups in the primary market.