Why August 11 is a symbolic date for letter reading and acts for democracy | Elections 2022 in Sao Paulo

In São Paulo, Rio and several other cities in Brazil, August 11, 2022 will be marked as a day in defense of democracy. The date chosen is symbolic: it marks the creation of law courses in Brazil and also a march against Fernando Collor de Mello, president of Brazil who was impeached in 1992. It was also around August 11, more precisely on the 8th, that in 1977, a manifesto against military dictatorship was read.