Why August 11 is a symbolic date for letter reading and acts for democracy | Elections 2022 in Sao Paulo

In São Paulo, Rio and several other cities in Brazil, August 11, 2022 will be marked as a day in defense of democracy. The date chosen is symbolic: it marks the creation of law courses in Brazil and also a march against Fernando Collor de Mello, president of Brazil who was impeached in 1992. It was also around August 11, more precisely on the 8th, that in 1977, a manifesto against military dictatorship was read.
- LIVE: Follow the reading of the letter in defense of democracy in SP
- See what the full letter in defense of democracy from the USP Law School says
This Thursday (11), in addition to acts in defense of democracy throughout the country, it is in São Paulo that the reading of the document prepared by the Faculty of Law of the University of São Paulo (USP) entitled “Letter to Brazilian women and men in defense of the Democratic Rule of Law!”.
Remember events on August 11 and other dates of the month:
- August 11, 1827: Dom Pedro I decrees the creation of legal courses in Brazil. “The creation of Legal Courses in Brazil by the Law of August 11, 1827 represented the crowning of higher education, beginning the emancipation of Brazilian legal studies, previously linked to the University of Coimbra. Paulo, which began operating on the premises of the Convento de São Francisco”, says the USP website.
- August 11, 1977: USP students and professors gathered in the Largo de São Francisco building for the end of the celebrations for the 150th anniversary of the Law Schools go on a march. days before, in august 8there was the reading of a manifesto against military dictatorship.
- August 11, 1992: about 10,000 people gathered in front of the São Paulo Museum of Art (MASP) against the then president Fernando Collor de Mello, according to the newspaper “Folha de S.Paulo”. A few days ago, the National Congress had resumed the CPI investigating Collor. This was not the biggest and most important act against Collor, but records point to it as the precursor of the student movement that sang a strong chorus against the then president.
Historically, August is a month with important records for the history of Brazil. Remember some:
- August 24, 1954: suicide of Getúlio Vargas
- August 25, 1961: resignation of Jânio Quadros
- August 31, 1969: Arthur da Costa e Silva leaves the presidency after a cerebral thrombosis
- August 22, 1976: death of Juscelino Kubitschek
- August 28, 1992: Chamber of Deputies approves the opening of the impeachment process of President Fernando Collor de Mello
- August 31, 2016: Senate approves the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff
On July 26, USP’s Faculty of Law released a letter in defense of democracy and the electoral process with the signatures of authorities, former STF ministers, artists, academics and bankers.
The document, entitled, “Letter to Brazilians and Brazilians in Defense of the Democratic Rule of Law!”, was released after successive attacks by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) against electronic voting machines and the Brazilian electoral system.