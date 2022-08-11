Wife of Guilherme de Padua says she is being a victim of attacks and threats – Celebrities



Play/Instagram

Newsroom – Observatory of the Famous





08/10/2022 10:54

08/10/2022 10:54

The digital influencer Juliana Lacerdacurrent wife of former actor Guilherme de Pdua, murderer of actress Daniella Perezused social networks this Tuesday (9) and highlighted his anger when reporting the attacks that he has suffered since the launch of Brutal PactHBO Max series that narrates all the details of the famous’s death.

‘Guys, there are so many messages in my direct, but most of these messages are cursing messages’, she started, through Instagram Stories. In defense, the wife of the murderer of Gloria Perez’s daughter stated that he is not facing an easy phase with the barrage of criticism and even threats.

‘It’s when I want to visualize the good messages, people praying for me, wishing me well, people even advising me because it’s been very good for me right now, bringing me peace, comfort, because it’s not been easy! People go to my direct, say bad words, curses and threats’said the wife of William of Padua.

Finally, Juliana Lacerda claimed that she would ignore the attacks: ‘It’s no use entering my direct because I won’t answer these messages and I won’t view. It will be bad for whoever sends it. If you want to enter my Instagram, enter out of curiosity, that’s normal! If you want to go out too, feel free! But don’t send a message in direct’she concluded.

SEE MORE: Gloria Perez prevented testimonies of Daniella Perez’s killers in the documentary

The post Wife of Guilherme de Padua says she is being a victim of attacks and threats was first published on Observatório dos Famosos.