Will I receive BRL 1,100 or BRL 1,212 RELEASED today (11)? View the PIS CALENDAR and latest PIS 2021 news

O PIS remains released this Thursday (11) for two groups of workers.

The first is made up of citizens who worked in 2019 – the PIS 2021and the second, by those who exercised activity in 2020 – the PIS 2022.

See if you will receive the PIS allowance and check the latest updates on PIS from those who worked in 2021 – the PIS base year 2021.

PIS

In summary, the PIS Pasep salary bonus is paid to two types of workers.

O PIS – Social Integration Program – is intended by Caixa Econômica Federal for workers in private companies.

already the pasep – Public Servant Asset Formation Program – is paid to public servants through Banco do Brasil.

PIS 2022

As already mentioned, O PIS 2022 is the PIS of those who worked in 2020 – the PIS base year 2020.

This year, PIS was released between the months of February and March.

But, according to figures released at the end of May by the Ministry of Labor, there are still about 480,000 workers who have not yet withdrawn the allowance.

WHO HAS THE RIGHT TO PIS

You are entitled to PIS 2022employees who:

Performed any remunerated activity for Legal Entities for at least 30 days in 2020;

They received up to two minimum wages in 2020;

They have been registered with PIS/Pasep for at least five years;

They have the updated data in the register.

2022 PIS TABLE

THE PIS table informs the amount that the citizen will receive, depending on the number of months worked.

O PIS 2022 is paid as follows:

1 month worked – R$ 101;

2 months worked – R$ 202;

3 months worked – R$ 303;

4 months worked – R$ 404;

5 months worked – R$ 505;

6 months worked – R$ 606;

7 months worked – R$ 707;

8 months worked – R$ 808;

9 months worked – R$ 909;

10 months worked – R$ 1,010;

11 months worked – R$ 1,111;

12 months worked – R$ 1,212.

2022 PIS CALENDAR

At PIS payment dates are informed through PIS calendarformulated by the Deliberative Council of the Worker Support Fund (Codefat).

In general, the PIS 2022 calendar defines the deadline for withdrawal of the allowance as the day December 29.

PIS PAYMENT

so that the PIS payment deposited in a simplified manner, Caixa automatically opens a Caixa Tem account for the worker.

Once the money is in the account, it will be possible to make the PIS withdrawal:

at ATMs;

at the Lotéricas and CAIXA Aqui Correspondents – using the Social Card and password;

at a CAIXA branch, presenting the PIS number and an official identification document.

PIS 2021

The salary allowance of those who worked in 2019 is the PIS 2021.

The title of “PIS 2021” is due to the fact that the allowance was expected to have been paid last year.

PIS 2021 WILL BE PAID WHEN

Since March, the PIS 2021 can already be requested by workers since March, through an application sent to the Ministry of Labour.

O PIS 2021 is being released until December of this year for workers who:

They received up to two minimum wages in 2019;

Worked for at least 30 days in 2019;

They have been registered with PIS/Pasep for at least five years;

They have updated data in the Annual Report of Social Information (RAIS)/eSocial.

2021 PIS TABLE

the value of PIS Pasep 2021 can reach the value of up to one minimum wage, in force in 2019 – BRL 1,100.

Only those who receive the maximum installment of R$ 1,100 are those who worked during the 12 months of the year.

2021 PIS CALENDAR

According to PIS calendar 2021the worker will only receive the allowance after submitting a request, through:

From the e-mail, sending the order to the e-mail address “[email protected]”, and replacing the letters “uf” with the acronym of the state where the worker lives. For example, if the worker resides in Pernambuco, the e-mail will be the “[email protected]”;

From the Alô Trabalhador central, calling 158.

PIS BASE YEAR 2021

For those looking for information about the allowance of those who worked in 2021, you should research about the PIS base year 2021.

Expected to be released in 2022, the PIS in question still goes through several uncertainties.

It is worth remembering that the salary bonus is released in the year following the activity performed. Therefore, the PIS base year 2021 should be paid later this year.

But until now, the federal government has not yet commented on when the allowance will be released.

RETROACTIVE PIS

It is expected that the same system rules must be maintained for the citizen to receive the PIS base year 2021.

Following this logic, you will need:

Be registered with PIS/Pasep for at least five years;

Have received up to two minimum wages in 2021;

Have performed any paid work for at least 30 days in 2021;

Have the data updated in the Annual Report of Social Information (RAIS)/eSocial.

PIS CALENDAR BASE YEAR 2021



O PIS payment was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Therefore, as the 2020 benefit was paid only this year, the government decided to postpone the 2021 base year PIS calendar.

It is expected that, in the second half of 2022, Codefat will meet with the Government to define the payment dates for the PIS.

In case the payment of PIS base year 2021 is confirmed to take place in 2022, the transfer should only take place in the last quarter of the year – from October to December.

Furthermore, there is a legislative idea that is requesting the Workers’ votes to release the 2021 PIS payment still in 2022.

To date, the idea has 13,348 supporters. Upon receiving 20,000 support, it will become a Legislative Suggestion and can be debated by Senators.

Proposed by Charlesson Campos (MA), the idea has a deadline set on 09/14/2022 to receive the 20,000 votes.

>>> If you want to know more information about the PIS base year 2021the PIS of those who worked in 2021, Click here.