Will Magazine Luiza disappoint? The situation is still ugly for the retailer and you should stay away from MGLU3, says analyst — find out what to expect from the results

Tomorrow the results of the second quarter of the Magazine Luiza will be released and the expectation regarding the retailer’s numbers is great. But, according to the Empiricus analyst and columnist for Seu Dinheiro, Larissa Quaresma, the numbers should not be strong.

For her, the company is still in a delicate situation and the investor should stay away from the company's papers.

Petrobras (PETR4) is about to close the door on the overwhelming dividends: you have until tomorrow to “get on the list”, find out if it’s worth it

At the end of the last month, the Petrobras (PETR4) announced that it will pay a record R$87 billion, equivalent to R$6.73 per share. The amount will be paid in two installments: the first on August 31, in the amount of 3.366002 per outstanding share, and the other R$ 3.366001 arrive in the hands of shareholders on September 20.

Those who hold the shares in the B3 until the 11th of August. In other words: the doors to dividends close tomorrow. In the video below, Quaresma reveals whether it is worth buying the shares just in order to pocket the jackpot, check it out below: