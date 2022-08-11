Willian confirms departure from Corinthians and denies relationship problems with Vítor Pereira

The second spell of attacking midfielder Willian in the Corinthians ended after the elimination of the club in the quarterfinals for Libertadores, for Flamengo.

The athlete himself confirmed that he is leaving, in contact with journalist Mauro Naves, from ESPN channels.

Willian acknowledged that he was not happy in the little less than a year he worked nor his return to Timão.

– I know my performance was not what I expected, but I was never a player to score 20 or 30 goals a season – said the now ex-Corinthian number 10.

To the journalist, the player also confirmed that he gives up values ​​he would have to receive until the end of his contract with Corinthians, which would end at the end of next year.



RELATIONSHIP WITH VÍTOR PEREIRA

William’s departure has to do with family issues. Even the athlete denies that he had relationship problems with coach Vítor Pereira and that this was one of the reasons for the athlete’s departure.

– I never had the slightest problem with Vitor Pereira – he told Mauro Naves, in short.

Willian is in the final stages of negotiations with Fulham, from England. Fenerbahçe, from Turkey, is also interested in the athlete, but his and his family’s desire to return to London, where he lived for eight years, weighs on the athlete’s choice. The attacking midfielder played for Chelsea between 2013 and 2020 and for Arsenal between 2020 and 2021.