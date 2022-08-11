Willian’s farewell and turnaround at Santos

The national and international soccer ball market remains agitated, with speculation and outcomes amid the transfer window around the world.

In Brazil, the highlight is Corinthians, which will lose midfielder Willian in the coming days. In addition to the threats, the player claimed stress problems and will terminate his contract with the São Paulo club – he should no longer play with the shirt of Vítor Pereira’s team and justified his decision in an interview.

Flamengo, on the other hand, is still awaiting the outcome of the telenovela involving Oscar. The midfielder, who is in Brazil, tries to get a release from Shanghai Port to be loaned to Dorival Júnior’s team.

Still in Brazil, Santos, who was closer to repatriating Soteldo, now faces a dilemma with the side Madson, who was a card out of the deck before Lisca’s arrival and, now, can continue in the squad.

Finally, in international football, Barcelona is at risk of losing two players who have recently signed: Kessié and Christensen.

O UOL Esporte highlights the main news of the day in the ball market. Check out some moves below:

End of the line for William

Willian opened the game about his departure from Corinthians: shortly after Alvinegro’s defeat and elimination against Flamengo, for the Copa Libertadores, representative Duilio Monteiro Alves admitted the possibility of the attacking midfielder having his cycle ended at the club still in the mixed zone of Maracanã. The player will still meet with the board this afternoon, but he already made his decision about a month ago.

This Wednesday, in an interview with journalist Mauro Naves, from Disney channels, Willian countered criticism, talked about Vítor Pereira and confirmed his family’s return to Europe. “I know my performance wasn’t what I expected, but I’ve never been a player to score 20 or 30 goals a season. […] I never had the slightest problem with Vitor Pereira.”

Oscar soap opera

Image: Getty Images

With the qualification guaranteed for the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores, Flamengo fans now live the expectation of Oscar being able to defend the red-black shirt. Already on Brazilian soil, the player awaits a release from Shanghai Port, from China, to work on loan until the end of the year for the club from Gávea. Vice of football, Marcos Braz stated that there is still nothing defined.

“About the Oscars, nothing has been resolved yet. There are no signings as announced. Next question”, he said, briefly, during the mixed zone of Maracanã after the victory over Corinthians.

Santos forwards agreement with Soteldo…

Santos advanced in the negotiation with Tigres (MEX) and sent Soteldo on loan until June 2023. There is a principle of agreement between clubs, pending final adjustments such as details, for example, of the purchase option. Tigres exceeded the limit of foreigners and agreed to lend the Venezuelan.

Santos, which made room on the payroll with the departures of Léo Baptistão, Ricardo Goulart, Emiliano Velázquez and Willian Maranhão, accepts to honor the high salaries. There is competition in the market, but Soteldo’s desire to return to Vila Belmiro weighs in Santos’ favor.

… and lives a dilemma with Madison

Image: Robson Mafra/AGIF

Author of Santos’ first goal in the 2-1 victory over Coritiba, Madson had left Peixe for the next season practically set before the arrival of coach Lisca. With the new command, the situation of the right-back became a reason for an internal dilemma at the club.

Madson has a contract until the end of this year and can already sign a pre-agreement with any club and leave Santos for free in 2023. The board headed by president Andres Rueda considers the player’s salary high and was inclined not to extend the contract. Lisca, however, stated that he is “very satisfied” with the full-back’s work, which could turn the situation around in the coming days.

From PSG to Atlético-MG?

Image: Disclosure

The name of midfielder Rafinha Alcântara who belongs to PSG, from France, was offered to Atlético-MG. The 29-year-old has one more year on his contract with the French club, but will not be used in the 2022/2023 season, so he has been released to look for a new team.

The possibility of counting on Rafinha pleased the technical commission headed by Cuca, as the UOL Esporte. Although he has a contract until June of next year with the French, Rafinha is free to leave the Parisian team without any kind of financial compensation, as reported earlier by the newspaper O Globo. However, it is not a simple negotiation, after all he is a player with a high salary for football standards.

They barely arrived, but…

Midfielder Franck Kessié and defender Andreas Christensen, Barcelona’s first two signings in the transfer window, can leave the club free of charge and without having entered the field, according to ESPN.

According to sources heard by the portal, both athletes have a contractual clause that they could agree with new teams if they were not registered for Barcelona’s debut in LaLiga. The club debut in the competition against Rayo Vallecano on Saturday, but the situation of the duo is uncertain.