Winds continue, and cold intensifies in SP this Thursday; capital may have new record for lowest winter temperature | Sao Paulo

The city of São Paulo should have another day of strong winds and intensifying cold this Thursday (11), according to meteorologists. The wind should continue, but should decrease in intensity compared to Wednesday (10). Thermometers should register lower temperatures.

The forecast is that the maximum temperature will be the lowest this winter: thermometers should not exceed 15°C, and the minimum must be below 9°Caccording to the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet).

Intermittent rains of low to moderate intensity are also expected at times, in addition to moderate intensity winds. This meteorological condition increases the risk of trees falling and intensifies the cold, as the thermal sensation is directly proportional to the magnitude of the winds.

The Municipal Civil Defense has kept the entire city on alert for low temperatures since Monday (8).

People protect themselves from the cold in the capital of São Paulo — Photo: Leandro Ferreira/Fotoarena/Estadão Content

On Wednesday, the capital already recorded the lowest maximum temperature this winter, with Inmet thermometers registering only 17.2°C at the Mirante de Santana automatic station (Inmet), the city of São Paulo recorded a maximum temperature of 17, 2°C this Wednesday. The previous record was 17.6°C on June 27.

With wind gusts of up to 75 km per hour, the city of São Paulo experienced an afternoon of many tree falls this Wednesday (10). According to the Fire Department, at least 70 fall requests were registered in the city.

At around 2:30 pm, a vehicle was hit by a falling tree on Rua Bandeira Paulista, in Itaim Bibi, in the South Zone. A 23-year-old boy was hit. He was rescued and taken to the Santa Casa Emergency Room, downtown.

The winds, according to the Emergency Management Center (CGE), of the São Paulo City Hall, were caused by the approach of an extratropical cyclone to the Brazilian coast. The phenomenon also dropped temperatures in several regions of the city and state.

“The capital of São Paulo is experiencing a windy afternoon, with gusts of wind that oscillate between 55 km/h and 75 km/h. At 2 pm, at Congonhas airport, in the South Zone, the gust of wind reached 72.3 km/h. This meteorological condition increases the risk of trees falling and intensifies the cold, as the thermal sensation is directly proportional to the magnitude of the winds”, said a statement from the CGE.

See the forecast for the next few days:

Minimum: 10°C

Maximum: 15°C

Minimum: 8°C

Maximum: 19°C

Minimum: 8°C

Maximum: 24°C