With high accuracy, tests that detect HIV help contain transmission – 08/10/2022

The Ministry of Health estimates that more than 100,000 Brazilians do not know they have HIV (acquired immunodeficiency virus). The data is worrying, because the earlier the diagnosis and the start of medication, the smaller the impact generated by the virus in the body, preventing the evolution to AIDS (acquired immunodeficiency syndrome) and other infections that affect health.

In 2021, there were 650 thousand deaths as a result of the destruction of the immune system by HIV in the world, 13 thousand of them in Brazil.

The first step in the process of treatment and prevention of transmission is to know who is living with the virus. “In some cases, a person with HIV has the same life expectancy as another person of the same age without the virus, but this only occurs if the diagnosis is obtained at the beginning of the infection”, says Bernardo Almeida, an infectious disease specialist at the epidemiological surveillance service of the CHC-UFPR (Hospital de Clínicas Complex of the Federal University of Paraná), linked to the Ebserh network (Brazilian Hospital Services Company), and medical director at Hilab, a clinical analysis laboratory.

In addition, when starting treatment and following it correctly, the virus becomes undetectable in the blood, and the person stops transmitting it and reduces the risk of new infections.

Over the past year, there were 50,000 new cases in the country, reaching the mark of 960,000 people living with HIV. Of these, 27% still do not receive treatment. Worldwide, there are 38 million infected with the virus.

Tests for the detection of HIV allow rapid initiation of therapy, prevent the progression of the disease and help control the spread.

Testing is part of the basis of the WHO (World Health Organization) strategies for infection control by 2030. Of the Latin American countries, only Brazil makes self-test kits available through public or private health services or pharmacies, according to data recently released in the new UNAIDS report: In Danger.

Who should test?

All people with an active sex life must undergo the test that can detect the presence of HIV in the body, once a year. In some situations, the frequency needs to be higher, as in the case of multiple partners and among those who practice anal intercourse.

“Testing has been, in recent years, directed in a more purposeful way in populations at risk such as pregnant women in prenatal care, individuals deprived of their liberty, men who have sex with men and sex workers”, informs Paulo Sergio Ramos de Araujo , infectious disease specialist, supervisor of the care area of ​​Infectious and Parasitic Diseases at HC-UFPE (Hospital das Clínicas of the Federal University of Pernambuco), connected to the Ebserh network, associate professor of infectious and parasitic diseases at the Center for Medical Sciences at UFPE and researcher at Fiocruz (Oswaldo Cruz Foundation).

There are other indications such as the diagnosis of STIs (sexually transmitted infections), after an accident with biological material or risky sexual exposure.

What types of tests exist?

The most used are serological immunoassays that detect antibodies against HIV. There are several methodologies that have evolved over time. Currently, according to Almeida, fourth-generation patients find different types of antibodies and the virus antigen, making them identify the disease at an earlier stage and reducing the period of the immune window — the period between HIV infection and the production of antibodies against it. the virus by the body in sufficient quantity to be detected.

First and second generation tests discover only the IgG antibody, reacting only after 30 to 45 days after infection. The third generation is already able to detect IgM and IgG —antibodies that have a joint action in the immediate and long-term protection against infections—, bringing the immunological window to 20 to 30 days. The most recent, fourth generation, reduced the window of immunity to just 15 days.

According to data from the Ministry of Health, the duration of the immunological window is 30 days, but this period varies according to the body’s response and the type of testing method.

If the test for anti-HIV antibodies is performed during the window period, there is the possibility of a non-reactive result, even if the person is infected.

Thus, the Ministry of Health recommends that, in cases of tests with non-reactive results in which the suspicion of HIV infection remains, a new test be performed after 30 days. Knowing when the last risk exposure occurred is essential for the correct interpretation of the result, according to experts.

It is important to emphasize that, in the period of the immunological window, HIV can already be transmitted.

quick tests

In Almeida’s opinion, the biggest recent advance in the fight against the acquired immunodeficiency virus was the development of rapid tests —which are ready in 15 to 20 minutes—, and which can be performed outside the laboratory environment.

“This expanded access, especially for vulnerable populations, and increased the diagnostic capacity of the health system.”

The rapid ones also followed the evolution of the generations of tests, but, in addition, according to him, they expanded the population’s testing capacity by being simpler, faster and more available, maintaining a high level of accuracy.

The diagnosis of infection by the virus can be done with the rapids, doing them twice using different brands, with a positive result, in the explanation of Rodrigo Molina, infectious disease specialist, professor at UFTM (Federal University of Triângulo Mineiro) and consultant to SBI ( Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases).

Detect the virus through the blood: made by means of the puncture of a digital pulp and the result is released in a few minutes. “It’s a good screening method, even capable of being used in basic health units and in campaigns that target more vulnerable individuals”, emphasizes the infectologist at HC-UFPE.

Detect the virus by saliva: it is known as a self-test and is done by the individual himself.

laboratory tests

Serological: are performed in laboratories for the detection of antibodies and/or virus antigens.

Molecular for HIV nucleic acid detection: PCR (polymerase chain reaction) used in clinical practice to monitor viral load and infection control.

All are reliable, have high specificity for the diagnosis of HIV in the body and are authorized by the Ministry of Health, according to the UFTM professor.

Margin of error

For a test to be used, it must have a minimum sensitivity of 99.5% and a specificity of 99%. False positive or false negative situations, although they occur, are rare.

“The margin of error varies according to the methodology used and at what point in the test collection the individual is after sexual exposure. The screening tests —rapid, saliva and serological tests— usually have high sensitivity, with the aim of not let there be a false negative, and a high specificity, in order to ensure that a positive is a true positive. In practice, if the test is negative it probably is, and if it is positive, it needs confirmation with a second”, says the professor at UFPE.

The test should be repeated within the window period, if there are other risk exposures, or at the frequency recommended for each situation.

It was positive, now what?

There is a diagnostic protocol that must be followed. The first and most important measure, according to the infectologist at HC-UFPE, is to repeat it through a new collection and different methodology, in the case of rapid tests, or to repeat the same test when the diagnosis has been made by the serological test.

Specialists indicate looking for a service that allows confirmation of the diagnosis and initiation of antiretroviral therapy, such as medical assistance in SAE (Specialized Care Service), which are distributed in several municipalities and are usually part of large hospital units in the public network. of health.

The service is always provided by multi-professional teams. There is also the CTA (Centre for Testing and Counseling) and the addresses can be consulted on the website: http://www.aids.gov.br/.

The person is directed to the consultation for guidance with doctors. In addition to these, complementary tests are carried out to assess immunological conditions, identify other infections and the amount of virus in the blood.

What treatments exist?

There is a wide therapeutic arsenal that offers recommendations for combinations of antiretroviral drugs, capable of making the viral load undetectable in the blood and improving cellular immunity. All medicines are made available free of charge by the SUS (Unified Health System).

According to the infectious disease specialist at HC-UFPE, there are treatment proposals for newly diagnosed individuals and more complex schemes for those with therapeutic failure, caused by low adherence to medication.

“Some of the convenient dosages include three drugs in just one or two pills a day, even more elaborate ones that demand a composition with several a day.”

There are about 20 medications available for treatment, with fewer side effects, to the point that they are no longer called cocktails, according to the medical director at Hilab.

“It is crucial to take the pills correctly so as not to create resistance from the virus that requires more medication”, warns Molina.