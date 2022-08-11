Woman fired after criticizing Bolsonaro to receive compensation of R$ 20 thousand

The publication displeased Brunna’s father (photo: Personal Archive) Brunna Letcia Venancio, 29, was fired by her father after criticizing President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in September last year. The young woman sued her parent, and the Regional Labor Court of the 8th Region determined that she receive compensation for moral damages in the amount of R$ 20 thousand.

The dismissal took place after Brunna posted a criticism of the Bolsonarista demonstrations on September 7 of last year. “I am completely against this mismanagement and this horrible human being, corrupt, bad character, fascist, Nazi, imbecile, incapable and mediocre”, said the young woman at the time.

The publication displeased Brunna’s father. In the TRT8 sentence, there is a transcript of the audio he sent his daughter. “Good morning, Brunna. Before having your displays of anger and debauchery in your political positions, remember to respect those on the other side, don’t forget that I have antagonistic positions”. It is worth noting that they have had a disagreement over political differences before. The information is from the newspaper “O Globo”.

Brunna Venancio stated that she sued her father because she felt blackmailed in the situation. “He sent me absurd audios, humiliating me, saying heavy things. I couldn’t accept it. He wanted to blackmail me with the job I had: ‘Either you delete it now, or you know I can punish you,'” said the young woman, in an interview with “O Globo”.

Brunna lives in Macap, is a tattoo artist and worked as a registration and sales supervisor in a company that her father is a partner. In the understanding of Judge Camila Afonso de Novoa Cavalcanti, of the TRT8, the dismissal of the young woman is characterized as discrimination due to political opinion. However, it is worth mentioning that the company can still appeal the decision.