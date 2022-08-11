Woman hires lover for her husband with salary of R$ 2 thousand

A woman went viral on social media in Thailand after making a curious announcement: “Hire a lover for my husband”.

Identified as Pattheema Chamnan, 44, the Thai woman released three vacancies: two for her company’s office tasks and the third to stay with her husband and children.

According to Extra, candidates for the position of lover should be between 30 and 35 years old, have completed high school and not have children, in addition to being fun, testing negative for HIV and willing to please their husband. The salary was the equivalent of R$ 2 thousand.

In the ad, Pattheema stated, “I guarantee there will be no fighting between us. I allow my husband to choose who he wants to sleep with or be with.”

The vacancy ended up being filled by a friend of Pattheema, who is 33 years old. The Thai woman claimed that her husband said that her lover “wasn’t what he expected”, but that he agreed to stay with her.