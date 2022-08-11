XP drops 11%. Market questions use of capital; CFO responds

XP stock opened lower and plunged 11% in the early afternoon as sellside questioning the increase in costs and the company’s need for capital in the second quarter reported yesterday.

XP showed a recovery in revenues in the quarter, but the increase in costs and expenses caught the market’s attention. Total expenses grew 25% year-on-year, accelerating from the 21% rise in the first quarter and 19% rise in 4Q21.

The EBITDA margin was 29%, down from 31% in 4Q21 and below the 34% expected by JP Morgan – for the bank’s analysts, XP now has to focus on profitability, with greater cost discipline to support the margins.

Profit in the quarter was R$ 1 billion, a stable result in the annual comparison and up 6% in relation to the previous quarter. EBITDA dropped 2% to R$1.2 billion.

Retail revenue was a positive highlight. It reached BRL 2.7 billion – up 15% in the quarter – with the company seeing greater demand for fixed income products in addition to better float and performance rates.

Today’s fall comes after the paper goes through a rally recent: a 28% gain in 30 days. Even after this appreciation, until yesterday the paper was down 18% in the year, with the stock trading at 13.3x the estimated profit for next year.

“Definitely not expensive,” wrote Eduardo Rosman, on BTG.

Paper still suffers overhang of potential sales by Itaú and Itaúsa (which hold about 20% of the capital) and of a more intense debate about changing the business from ‘growth’ to ‘value’.

“Our perception that XP is becoming a more capital intensive business appears to be gaining traction,” the BTG team wrote. “When we look at the cash position, it seems that XP did not generate much cash in the first half.”

For Credit Suisse, XP’s level of FCF (free cash flow) generation remained “not very bright” with the conversion of FCF to EBITDA of only 49% in the first half.

“XP needs to retain more capital to operate its business; either because it is having to ‘acquire’ autonomous agents, or because it needs to use more cash to operate with clients,” said one manager. “The fact is, if you generate less cash, returns tend to fall. And if that happens, the multiple that the company negotiates should be lower.”

CFO Bruno Constantino told the Brazil Journal that the quarter was marked by relevant events that consumed much of the company’s cash.

XP spent around BRL 250 million on share buybacks – a line that should continue to appear in the results, as the approved program is worth up to BRL 1 billion.

In addition, it made the last payment, of R$ 180 million, of a debenture that matured in May; and paid semiannual interest of R$100 million on a bond.

Between capex and M&As (purchase of stakes in other companies), it spent over R$100 million. And another R$ 200 million was in long-term contracts signed with new offices of independent agents – in the last quarter, XP did not have this type of expense.

According to Bruno, XP has already concluded most of the contracts of this type that it needs, and does not expect new very relevant volumes; the company continues to evaluate deals on a case-by-case basis.

According to the CFO, the increase in costs and expenses has to do with the future and sustainable growth of the business. “We made the decision to organically grow some businesses instead of doing M&A. This means that we have a higher initial cost, for example with people and systems, and that the revenues, which will pay for the investment cost, will come later,” he said.

For example, in the international investment account and in the digital asset exchange – two in new businesses recently announced – investments were in the order of R$500 million and, even so, according to the CFO, XP maintained its adjusted net margin above the top of long-term guidance (30%).

“We remain ‘asset light’, but the platform business suffers most in the bear market. Regardless of that, XP has broken revenue records thanks to its power to diversify and create new businesses,” said Bruno.

The CFO also said that, among new businesses, the credit card consumes a little more capital, but personal credit consumes little, because it is collateralized.

Ana Paula Ragazzi