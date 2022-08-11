XP sells growth, but market wants profit, says JP Morgan

JP Morgan changed its recommendation for XP stock from ‘overweight’ to ‘neutral’ and lowered the price target from $27 (end of 2022) to $23 (2023).

The downgrade – hours after the market knocked out the stock – came in a report entitled: “Management talks about growth, but the market wants profits.”

XP has always had a valuation award for being a business ‘asset light’ which, despite not paying dividends, grew at rates above 50%. But according to JP Morgan, this perception is increasingly questionable, as the company currently has lower growth potential and management has said that there will be no dividends in the short term.

“XP is no longer a small, high-growth player,” wrote analyst Domingos Falavina.

He estimates that the company already has a share of 12% of assets under custody (AUC) in retail, a percentage close to that calculated for large banks: BB would have 15-20%; Itaú, 10%-15%; and Bradesco, 10%.

“While XP defines itself as – and intends to be – an asset-light business model, management said on the conference call that it has no intention of returning capital through dividends in the near future,” the analyst wrote.

For him, that doesn’t help sustain the valuation premium given to light businesses that pay dividends. For example, another player ‘asset light’B3, has returned 90% of its profit to the market in the form of dividends over the past five years.

“With revenues and AUC growing slower, the lack of earnings will raise discussions about the real capital needs of the business,” wrote Falavina. “Retaining capital reduces ROE and makes the business increasingly perceived as an ‘asset heavy’ bank.”

In the second quarter, XP grew revenue by 13% year on year, but expenses grew 40%.

“We were negatively impressed by management’s lack of concern or caution with margin compression of around 220 bps in just one quarter (and 660 bps year-over-year),” JP Morgan wrote.

Geraldo Samor