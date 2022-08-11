YouTube is in testing phase with new zoom feature for subscribers

O Youtube tests new feature in its premium subscription plan. From now on, users will be able to take advantage of the “pinch to zoom”, which allows you to enlarge videos on the screens of smartphones and other mobile devices. This feature is still in the test period, but it already promises to be a great use of the most famous video site in the world. Check out the full text and learn more about it!

Read more: Patrícia Pomerantzeff owns the biggest architecture channel on Youtube

Launch of new tool for subscribers

A new video streaming platform update will allow premium subscribers to use two fingers as tweezers to expand the image on their mobile screen. Once zoomed in, you can move the frame and take a closer look at certain parts of the video. To see how the utility is doing, YouTube will be collecting user feedback on the new zoom feature, which will be in beta for some time. The Pinch to Zoom feature can be accessed through the platform settings menu.

How to check if it’s available?

If you are a YouTube Premium user using the Android operating system, just follow these steps:

First tap on your profile picture;

Then click on “Your Premium Benefits”;

Enter the page “ Try new features ” to find the “pinch to zoom” feature;

” to find the “pinch to zoom” feature; Finally, you can activate the tool.

Also, it is important to say that this “beta test” will only be available until the 1st of September. However, it was not possible to confirm whether this new feature will reach regular YouTube users, but who knows maybe in the future? Therefore, premium users end up coming out ahead with this differential.

Other features allowed on the platform

These tests, which involve Premium users, are performed on a routine basis. Other key features, including voice search and playlist reorganization, have been added to the app this way, starting with subscribers.

Google is always considering ways to improve the app for its popular streaming video. Recently, YouTube Premium released the long-awaited Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode, which allows you to watch videos in a scrolling window while using your mobile phone. Along with PiP mode, YouTube already allows users to set their screen to landscape mode for recording. This is an excellent feature and one that many people like, even for taking pictures.