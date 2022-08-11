YouTube removes video of Bolsonaro with ambassadors

YouTube removed the live stream made by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in which he showed a meeting held with ambassadors last month. On the occasion, the Chief Executive questioned, without presenting evidence, the transparency of the Brazilian electoral system. Publications contesting the stab to which Bolsonaro was a victim in 2018 were also taken off the air.

in contact with the UOL, the social network’s advisory confirmed that the video was deleted by the platform and not deleted by Bolsonaro’s choice. According to YouTube representatives, this is part of the electoral integrity policies.

YouTube’s electoral integrity policy prohibits content with false information about widespread fraud, errors or technical issues that allegedly altered the results of previous elections after the results have already been officially confirmed.

YouTube positioning when taking down Bolsonaro’s live

Under the new directive, the social network bans disinformation about the 2018 and 2014 elections. In addition to the video broadcast by Bolsonaro, YouTube excluded other reproductions, including that of the UOLwith his speeches, which had contestations to the last election for Presidency.

At the invitation of Bolsonaro, ambassadors went to Palácio do Planalto, in Brasília, to hear the president’s concerns about this year’s elections. The meeting took place on July 18 and became an international affair, with The New York Times reporting that the ambassadors were shaken and worried about a coup in Brazil.

The chief executive said that the meeting was an “exchange of ideas” and that there was no “electoral nature”. In his presentation, which lasted just over 30 minutes, Bolsonaro spoke especially about an investigation opened by the PF (Federal Police) in 2018, which found a cyber invasion of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) systems. Since the president leaked this document on his social networks last year, the TSE maintains that the hacker attack did not jeopardize the integrity of the elections that year.

YouTube removed videos that contest stabbing

The platform’s new directive allowed YouTube to take down videos that contest whether Bolsonaro was actually stabbed in 2018, when he was a candidate for the position he holds today.

“Our hate speech policy prohibits content that denies, trivializes or minimizes violent historical events, including the stabbing of Jair Bolsonaro,” the company said in a statement.

According to YouTube, only posts that provide “educational, documentary, scientific or artistic context in the video or audio” are allowed.

Attacks are unfounded

As the presidential election approaches, Bolsonaro has intensified his attacks. He is constantly saying that the elections will be clean, but he repeats the attacks on the electronic voting machines and the electoral system, including criticism of the ministers of the TSE.

Since electronic voting machines were implemented —partially in 1996 and 1998, and fully from 2000 onwards—there has never been evidence of fraud in Brazilian elections, even when the results have been contested. The security of voting is confirmed by the TSE, the MPE (Public Electoral Ministry) and independent studies.

In October, the TCU (Union Court of Auditors) issued a technical report reinforcing that the ballot boxes are safe and auditable, and that the printing of the vote would bring risks and would require resources that are not currently available in the Electoral Justice.