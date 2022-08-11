YouTube takes down recording of event with ambassadors in which Bolsonaro attacked the polls | Policy

YouTube removed from the air, this Wednesday (10), the recording of the event in which President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), candidate for reelection, gathered ambassadors to repeat, without any proof, suspicions already clarified about the polls and the electoral system. .

The event was held on July 18, at Palácio da Alvorada, and brought together representatives from several countries. On the occasion, Bolsonaro echoed suspicions already denied by official bodies about the 2018 elections. The president’s attacks on the polls generated negative repercussions in politics and civil society.

“YouTube’s electoral integrity policy prohibits content with false information about widespread fraud, errors, or technical issues that allegedly altered the outcome of previous elections, after the results have already been officially confirmed. This guideline now also applies to Brazilian presidential elections.” 2014, in addition to the 2018 lawsuit,” YouTube said in a statement.

Bolsonaro gathers ambassadors to repeat without suspicious, baseless evidence about ballot boxes

In addition to the video of the meeting with ambassadors, videos were also removed from Bolsonaro’s channel in which the chief executive questioned the circumstances of the stab he suffered in 2018 during the presidential campaign.

“Our hate speech policy prohibits content that denies, trivializes, or minimizes violent historical events, including the stabbing of Jair Bolsonaro. Hate speech is not allowed on YouTube, and we will remove material about the stabbing of Jair Bolsonaro that violates this policy. if it does not provide educational, documentary, scientific or artistic context in the video or audio,” the YouTube text states.

The video platform also said that the video sharing service is open and anyone can use it, but the videos are subject “to review in accordance with our community guidelines”.

After the meeting, several opposition parties took legal action against Bolsonaro’s speech, including PDT, Rede and PC do B and PT.

At the end of July, the USP Law School released a letter in defense of democracy and the electoral process. The document was signed by more than 800,000 people.

Days later, the Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo (Fiesp) and entities also released a letter defending the security and integrity of the Brazilian electoral system.

Manifesto for democracy: former ministers, bankers and artists sign letter in defense of the electoral system

History of deleted ‘lives’

YouTube has repeatedly taken down content posted by President Jair Bolsonaro that violates the platform’s rules for containing disinformation and fake news.

In July, the day after the meeting with ambassadors, the platform deleted a live by Bolsonaro made on July 29, 2021. In the video, the president repeats false news about electronic voting machines that have already been denied several times by official bodies.

In the broadcast removed by YouTube, the president used old internet videos, already denied by official bodies, to claim that there would be “indications” of fraud in electronic voting machines.

In October 2021, another live from the president was removed. The video propagated a lie about the relationship between the Covid vaccine and AIDS. The channel was suspended for a week, which prevented the publication of new videos and live streams.

The president also had videos deleted from YouTube in April, May and July 2021. In the first case, five videos were removed for violating the rule that prohibits the recommendation of chloroquine and ivermectin against Covid. The following month, 12 more videos were taken down by the same rule — which happened again in July.