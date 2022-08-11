Zé Felipe has a show canceled after low ticket purchase adhesion – Zoeira

A singer’s show Zé Felipe was canceled in Mogi das Cruzes, São Paulo, due to the alleged low public adherence. The artist was scheduled to perform in the city on August 21, but the insufficient number of tickets sold caused the suspension.

read more

The establishment Rancho’s StaFé announced, through social networks, that the presentation of the husband of the influencer Virgínia Fonseca was cancelled, but, according to information from the newspaper Extraafter a period, the post was deleted from the profile.

“Show canceled due to low adhesion in the purchase of tickets. We apologize to customers who purchased tickets in advance, but the event became unfeasible. The show was not accepted by the public in Mogi, unlike other cities where the artist performs, always with box office success”, stated the text released by the show house.

Although the post has been deleted from the profile, it is no longer possible buy tickets for the event. When the sale link is accessed, an “error” message is displayed on the website.

Want to know more about pop culture, movies, series and celebrities in one channel? Zoeira is on Telegram! Visit the link: https://t.me/zoeira_dn