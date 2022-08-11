Zé Felipe’s show in Mogi das Cruzes is canceled after low adhesion in the purchase of tickets

Singer Zé Felipe had his show in Mogi das Cruzes, in São Paulo, cancelled. The husband of influencer Virgínia Fonseca would perform on August 21 and the reason for the cancellation was the low attendance of the public and the number of tickets that were sold, which does not seem to have been enough.

Zé Felipe and Virgínia Fonseca Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

The event house Rancho’s StaFé announced on its Instagram page that Zé Felipe’s show had been cancelled, but, after a while, the publication was taken off the air.

“Show canceled due to low adhesion in the purchase of tickets. We apologize to customers who purchased tickets in advance, but the event became unfeasible. The show was not accepted by the public in Mogiç, unlike other cities where the artist performs, always with blockbuster,” read the event house’s post.

Zé Felipe’s show is canceled in Mogi das Cruzes after low adhesion in the purchase of tickets Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Although the post has been deleted from the page, it is no longer possible to purchase tickets. When the ticket sale link is accessed, an “error” message appears on the website.