2.9 million workers resigned from January to May this year – CUT

Published: August 11, 2022 – 4:25 pm | Last modification: August 11, 2022 – 6:53 pm

Written by: CUT Writing | Edited by: Marize Muniz

Roberto Parizotti (Sapão)

Despite the unemployment rate above double digits and the difficulties of re-entering the job market that most workers face, from January to May of this year, 2.9 million people resigned to seek better working conditions. work and salary.

This is the highest number of voluntary layoffs since 2005 and the highest participation in total layoffs – 33.48%, according to a study carried out by the Federation of Industries of Rio de Janeiro (Firjan), published by the G1 this Thursday (11).

According to the study, those who resigned the most were Information Technology (IT) workers with more years of study.

. 48.2% of dismissal requests were made by higher-level workers;

. 25.4% have incomplete elementary education;

. 57.3% of the total of those who resigned are male;

. 42.7% are women.

The survey showed that there was also an increase in the proportion of resignations in all age groups.

Among the reasons for the resignation requests are:

preference for new ways of working

globalization of the market, with the possibility of Brazilian professionals working in foreign companies without leaving the country

higher wages

personal issues

looking for new professional challenges

Who else resigned

Six of the ten occupations at the top of the ranking are in the Information Technology area

: computer applications engineer, systems development analyst, information security administrator, information system programmer, computer operating systems engineer and information technology project manager.