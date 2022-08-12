4 reasons that make delivery villainous (even when ordering rice and beans)

Friday is coming and a lot of people are already thinking about ordering a pizza today, a hamburger tomorrow, a japa on Sunday… Delivery is really handy when we don’t have the time or mood to cook, but it’s not one of the best options for health and weight loss. Here are 4 reasons why ordering food is often a bad habit.

1. Less nutritious and more meal caloric Even if you order a grilled chicken with rice, beans and salad, in professional kitchens, these foods are usually prepared with a lot of fat, salt and ready-made seasonings, to guarantee more flavor to the dish. This makes the meal more caloric and less healthy.