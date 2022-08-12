8 short games to play in your spare time | Games

Short games can be a good alternative for those who don’t have much free time or patience to dedicate dozens of hours to a game. Open world titles like The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey are successful examples whose experiences can last more than 100h. However, not every game needs so much content to stand out and some bet on shorter but still fun experiences. This is the case with Florence and Journey, which can be beat in a few hours, making them good alternatives for players who want more succinct experiences. Next, check the list of TechTudo with eight short games for each to enjoy when they can.

Limbo is one of the most praised indie games of recent years. The game, first released in 2010, features the story of a boy in search of his lost sister in a dark world. If he wants to find her, he must face puzzles, traps and dangerous creatures ahead. With horror elements, this is a trial and error adventure, as you will die violently a few (or many) times until you find the right path.

The Playdead studio offers Limbo for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Mac and Linux (via Steam and Epic Games Store). Prices range from R$16.99 to R$51.60.

From the creators of Silent Hill: Shattered Memories and Telling Lies, Her Story is an investigation game whose narrative is presented in a non-linear way through videos starring a real actress. Here, the player tries to unravel the disappearance of a man by analyzing a police database. His only lead is a series of depositions from the victim’s wife, but they’re out of order.

Her Story is the Best Mobile Game of 2015, according to the BAFTA Video Games Award. The game is available for PC, Mac, Android and iPhone (iOS), for R$ 20.69 on Steam, R$ 36.95 on the Microsoft Store and R$ 22.90 on the Google Play Store and App Store. Additionally, Xbox Game Pass subscribers can play it at no additional cost.

Developed by the indie producer ThatGameCompany, Journey is a work acclaimed by the public and critics, mainly because of its minimalist aesthetic. In the skin of an unnamed being and fully covered by a cloak, the player wakes up in a secluded desert, where the only point of reference is a light on top of a mountain. To get there, therefore, he needs to solve puzzles, unravel the secrets of the place and find other travelers.

Journey was named Best Independent Game during the BGX 2012 awards and is available for PlayStation (PS3), PS4 and PS5), PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store) and iOS. Prices are around R$30 on all platforms.

4. The Darkside Detective – 2h

The Darkside Detective is a game in the style point and click which depicts the adventures of Detective Mcqueen and Agent Patrick Dooley, partners in the Darkside Division agency. The title has the same gameplay as classics like Day of the Tentacle and The Secret of Monkey Island, in which you click and interact with elements of the scenarios, in addition to solving puzzles. Only then will it be possible to unravel the most bizarre cases that haunt the city of Twin Lakes and its residents.

Spooky Doorway’s game was named Best Comedy at the 2017 Aggie Awards. You can play it on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Mac and Linux (via Steam, Epic Games Store and GOG).

Voted Best Independent Game of 2013 at the VGX Awards, Gone Home is a puzzle-filled “walking simulator” thriller that relies on first-person gameplay and immersive story. In it, upon arriving home after a months trip abroad, the protagonist Kaitlin does not find any of her family members. It’s up to her, then, to look for clues to find out what happened while she was away.

The game was produced and published by developer Fulbright for computers (Windows, macOS and Linux) initially. Then, it gained new versions on different platforms, coming to Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Wii U, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5 and iOS.

This is a good option for those who want to relax while enjoying the beauties of the seabed. Abzu’s proposal is exclusively aimed at exploring underwater environments, without combats or other challenges. Soon, you follow the journey of a diver as he meets various types of marine life and discovers remnants of an ancient civilization.

It is worth mentioning that Abzu was developed by the Giant Squid studio, formed by professionals who worked on Journey, and is in the PS Plus Extra catalog. It is possible to purchase the title for Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S for up to R$ 99.50. The PC version costs R$ 36.99, via Steam, Epic Games Store, Origin and GOG.

The Stanley Parable is a first-person thriller that follows the monotonous routine of typist Stanley. One day, all of his co-workers disappear, and a mysterious voice begins to describe the man’s every step. From there, the player can follow the narrator’s instructions or try to escape the place. The story is quite short, so you can play it multiple times to reach multiple possible endings.

The Stanley Parable was originally released in 2013 for computers (Windows, macOS and Linux). In 2022, Galactic Cafe’s indie title received an Ultra Deluxe Edition for Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. The release brought new content, updated graphics, and accessibility features.

Named Best Mobile Game at The Game Awards and the 2018 BAFTA Games Awards, Florence is an interactive story capable of thrilling even the toughest. Divided into chapters, the game portrays the life of Florence Yeoh, a 25-year-old girl pressed by the responsibilities of adulthood. However, everything changes when she meets a cellist named Krish. Developed by Studio Mountains, Florence costs R$12.39 for PC and Mac (via Steam), while the version for Android and iOS phones costs between R$16.90 and R$12.39.

