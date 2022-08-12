“A good police officer cannot be treated as a criminal”

The candidate for the State Government Captain Wagner (União Brasil) stated that it is necessary to change the focus of action of the Comptroller General of Discipline (CGD) of Ceará. According to him, the agency must do a fine-tooth comb in investigations carried out on police officers, because “the good policeman” cannot be treated as a criminal. During an interview with Jogo Político, this Thursday, 11, the federal deputy stated that in certain situations, investigations against police officers must be shelved. He was the first participant in the series with candidates for the Palace of Abolition.

“We have to change the focus of CGD, CGD is an institution that, in my opinion, should investigate, identify, dismiss and refer to justice and arrest the police officer who is involved with drug traffickers, the police officer who is responsible for the security of the faction, the policeman who extorts the merchant. Now the good cop cannot be persecuted by a state agency,” he said.

To emphasize his defense, the candidate cited an example that, according to him, occurred in Morada Nova. He reports that five police officers would have gone to carry out an occurrence referring to a robbery, against five armed bandits. The criminals, says Wagner, were arrested without a shot being fired by the police. However, according to the candidate, during the custody hearing, the judge would have asked for a forensic examination of the five prisoners. “He found a one-centimeter lesion on the little toe of one of the subjects. What happened? A document was sent to the Comptroller’s Office to investigate and identify the police officer who injured the poor little bandit for an injury of one centimeter to the little toe. This is the kind of thing that cannot happen,” he defended.

“It arrived at the Comptroller’s Office, because it’s absurd. It’s absurd, what injury is this? The police acted according to the law. There was no shooting, there was no aggression, forensic examination did not show anything”, he amended. The outcome of the situation, according to Wagner, was that the policeman ended up removed from the streets and is responding to the process. “Instead of being there working.”

Regarding CGD’s stance in relation to the riots carried out by police in 2020, Capitão believes that there were excesses in the body’s treatment of some police officers. According to him, a police officer who had his leg in a cast, due to a shooting in the event, was arrested in the act. “And this type of excess was no exception, it was not a specific case, there were many police officers who had nothing to do with the movement who were punished in that way”. he stated.

For him, the walled movement was not supposed to happen. “I was against that movement and what emerged has to be evaluated on a case-by-case basis, we have to be responsible, if the police officer actually committed a crime, who was there instigating anything that is actually criminal, and not a claim movement. There is no turning back then,” he said.

