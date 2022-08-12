A turn in the yield curve leads fixed-rate bonds to shoot up to 10% in less than a month; understand

If before the market had doubts about the Central Bank stopping the interest rate hike cycle, the communiqué and the minutes of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) – which raised the Selic rate to 13.75% per year last week – served to solve a good part of the question marks that circled the heads of financial agents.

Proof of this is that the market has started to price that there is a 71% chance that the Central Bank will keep the Selic at 13.75% at the next meeting, against a 25% probability that it will raise interest rates by 0.25 percentage point, to 14% per year, according to the Copom option contracts traded on the B3 this Thursday morning (11).

With the signal that the monetary tightening cycle is coming to an end, interest rates – especially on fixed-rate securities – have undergone a strong adjustment in recent days, and downwards. As a result, public bonds, which fell in price in July and in previous months, now show an appreciation of up to 10.02% in less than 30 days.

The effect of the increase in the prices of securities, at times of decline in yield rates, is explained by the so-called mark-to-market. During the existence of a security, its price is marked daily according to the rates that the market prices each day.

In practice, fixed-rate securities tend to appreciate when interest rates are on a downward trend. The opposite is also true: bond prices usually fall when interest rates rise, as was the case in previous months, while the market was pricing in a likely continuation of the monetary tightening cycle beyond August. Therefore, until maturity, some papers had negative returns at some points this year.

In recent days, the most expressive increase was registered by the Fixed-rate Treasury 2029. Longer-term bonds such as this one, which matures only in seven years, tend to feel more the effects of the yield curve movements.

The price of the paper in question was R$ 441.02 on July 20, when the rate of interest offered by it reached its peak in 2022, of 13.59% per year. And it jumped to R$ 485.21 this morning (11), the day the delivered rate dropped to 12.04% per year. Just by way of comparison, in the entire previous month, the paper had devalued 0.41%.

Other fixed-rate papers, such as the bond maturing in 2025, also registered an increase in prices. Upon reaching the maximum rate of 13.51% per year on July 20, the market value of the paper reached R$ 733.62.

In the first update on Thursday (11), however, the security was traded at R$ 764.97, offering an interest of 11.91% per year. In practice, the price variation on those days represented an appreciation of 4.27% in the 2025 Fixed Rate Treasury price.

Where to invest now?

With the greater chance that interest rates will be maintained at the current level – of 13.75% per year – for a longer period of time, RB Investimentos should increase the allocation in fixed rate in the September portfolio. Currently, for the more conservative and moderate profiles, the house’s suggestion is that investors allocate 15% of their portfolio to fixed rates. More aggressive investors should choose to invest up to 10% of the portfolio.

Private credit assets, such as Bank Deposit Certificates (CDBs), are the preference of RB Investimentos, as explained by Gustavo Cruz, strategist at the house. Today, the recommendations are in a CDB from BR Partners and a CDB from Banco Master, the first with a one-year term and the second with a two-year maturity.

“These CDBs manage to balance the risk well, with attractive rates and shorter terms. In the primary market, it is possible to find papers at 14.34% and 14.26% per year, respectively, but in the secondary market, the rates tend to be higher”, observes Cruz.

A survey carried out this Thursday morning (11) on the Yubb platform – which compiles data from several brokerages – showed that it was possible to find CDBs issued by Will Financeira with gross rates of 14.73% per year, maturing in 12 months. . For terms of 24 months, the highlight was a CDB issued by Facta Financeira, which offered a gross return of 14.60% per year.

Other private credit assets, such as Fixed Rate Letters of Credit (LCIs) and Agribusiness Letters (LCAs), are also on TAG Investimentos’ radar. Dan Kawa, a partner in the house, has been looking more closely at papers that pay from 13.5% a year, with maturities between two and five years, in addition to government bonds with the same term.

The executive says that he has been putting together the position even before the Copom announced the increase in interest rates to 13.75% per year, because he already believed that the high cycle would be close to the end, and he saw that the relationship between risk and return was quite attractive . However, the idea of ​​the house is not yet to increase the position.

Kawa explains that first it is necessary for the rate offered by the papers to increase again, or for it to become clearer what will be the next fiscal anchor that the country will adopt after the elections.

With lower rates, what are the risks?

Rodrigo Eboli, portfolio manager at Brainvest, also has an eye on the interest offered by fixed-rate securities. However, in your case, there is a concern about the decline in premiums (rates) recorded in recent days.

The professional notes that the returns were more attractive when the market had great uncertainty about the end of the cycle of high interest rates. However, that changed with the Copom minutes and the release of better-than-expected inflation data for Brazil and the United States.

“There was a closing [queda] expressive. The January 2025 bond, for example, saw interest close [reduzir] quite. It reached 13.48% a year on July 21st and was now close to 12%. That’s in about two weeks,” notes Eboli.

Faced with the setback, the professional says that he made an exchange in the fixed rate portfolio, with the output of shorter papers for a bond maturing in January 2025, because the house no longer saw a “premium”.

Looking at Tesouro Direto, the closest term security to the one mentioned by Eboli is the 2025 Prefixed Treasury, which in the first update on Thursday (11) offered a gross return of 11.95% per year.

Although the professional has made an exchange of securities, the individual investor needs to be careful. This is because it is necessary to verify if it is worth withdrawing the amount, or if the paper still has a devaluation in relation to the moment when the person invested the money.

Lucas Queiroz, fixed income strategist for individuals at Itaú BBA, is also concerned about the premiums offered by fixed-rate government bonds – maturing until January 2024.

In a report, Queiroz stated that the current rates already reflect the base scenario of the Selic reduction from the second half of 2023. Therefore, there would be little gain if investors chose to position themselves in shorter papers.

In the case of longer-term bonds, the specialist at Itaú BBA does not rule out that the papers will undergo new rounds of appreciation, if the expected path for interest rates in the United States remains in line with what has been priced so far.

In recent days, consumer-oriented inflation (CPI) figures were presented in the United States, which were stable in July and showed a better result than expected by financial agents. Likewise, the producer price index (PPI) dropped 0.5% in July – much lower than expected by the market.

Such data reinforced the view of financial agents that the Federal Reserve (Fed, American central bank) should raise interest rates by 0.50 percentage point at the September meeting.

Although the data came out better, the Itaú BBA strategist prefers to be cautious when building the house’s public bond portfolio. In his view, extending the portfolio’s average term through fixed rates after this rally seems to be “an excessive touch of optimism”.

In this sense, the specialist reduced the allocation in the Fixed Rate Treasury 2025, from 20% to 10%, and added a position in the IPCA+2035 Treasury, with a weight of 10% in the portfolio.

As a result, Itaú BBA’s Treasury Direct portfolio now has an allocation of 60% in Treasury Selic 2025, followed by a 15% position in Treasury IPCA+2026, in addition to 10% in allocations to Treasury IPCA+2035 and Treasury Prefixed 2025. Lastly, the house suggests a 5% exposure to the 2029 Fixed Rate Treasury.

Risks with elections

The preference for maintaining a certain caution with very long-term fixed rates is not for nothing. Eboli, from Brainvest, notes that the scenario remains very uncertain and that the longer interest rate curve is influenced by country risk, which is closely linked to fiscal problems.

For him, the premium of the longest curve should advance or retreat, as the market follows news about a solution for the country’s new fiscal anchor.

“The big question is what should replace the spending cap. He lost credibility. Both of the best-placed candidates do not support the ceiling, but it is necessary to have something because the public debt is not sustainable today”, evaluates Eboli.

In his view, the market will demand changes from the next elected president. “The question is whether we will have the answer before or after the elections. We will only have one decompression [recuo dos juros] of the curve and what is in the asset price, if there is an answer that this will be resolved”, he concludes.

