Abel Ferreira asks Palmeiras players for a classic against Corinthians in the Brasileirão

With no time for much celebration after the epic classification in the Copa Libertadores, Palmeiras already has a new “decision” this Saturday (13), at 19:00 (Brasília time), when they face arch-rivals Corinthians, in a game for the 22nd round of the Brazilian, away from home. From home. In the changing rooms of Allianz Parque after eliminating Atlético-MG, coach Abel Ferreira made a special request to the Palestinian players, already aiming precisely at Itaquera’s commitment: “Feet on the ground”.

Despite the euphoria and drama due to the way the team qualified, the Verdão commander asked the athletes to quickly discharge the energy experienced in Libertadores, in order to focus without any “high jump” on the classic against Timão, which appears as another very important game for the team this season.

“Regardless of what happens in the game, tomorrow (11) we will be following our path, right? Now, we have to as quickly as possible, empty that adrenaline that is inside us. The only thing I ask is that in the next game, be yourselves, that we play our way. And once again congratulations for what you did today”, said the Palmeiras coach.

Historic, unforgettable and exciting! 💚 With #SoulEheartwe qualified for the semifinals of #Liberators and TV Palmeiras/FAM brings the BACKSTAGE of the match ➤ https://t.co/DyVDsEu6AK#AvantiPalestra#QuemTemMaisTem10 pic.twitter.com/vCgiUvGhHJ — SE Palmeiras (@Palmeiras) August 12, 2022

In terms of table, Derby at Neo Química Arena has decisive contours, considering that the difference between the two rivals is six points (45 to 39 Palmeiras). In the event of a setback, Verdão allows an intense approach to the rival, with the leadership being in danger. Having already triumphed, Abel Ferreira’s team opens an expressive front, and practically takes the rival out of the race for the title.