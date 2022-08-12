Abel points out what Cuca could have done differently in Palmeiras vs Galo

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago Sports Comments Off on Abel points out what Cuca could have done differently in Palmeiras vs Galo 2 Views

Abel Ferreira commented strat
photo: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras

Abel Ferreira commented on Cuca’s strategy in Palmeiras vs Atltico for Libertadores

In a press conference after Palmeiras qualified in the Copa Libertadores, this Wednesday (10/8), coach Abel Ferreira pointed out what Cuca, from Atltico, could have done differently at Allianz Parque, in So Paulo, to avoid elimination of the Rooster in the quarterfinals.

At first, Abel praised Cuca’s experience. The Portuguese believes that, when the coach from Paraná watches the match again, he will identify a mistake in the direction of the Atlético’s field: after Danilo was sent off and especially in the second half, Galo played with many players “outside the block” from Palmeiras.

“Cuca is an extremely experienced coach, with many titles. When he sees this game, he will surely realize that there were a lot of people on the outside of our block. There were seven players on the outside, and you have to have people on the inside to attack the team.” our line”, analyzed Abel.

“He had both wingers on the outside, the two full-backs open, the defenders still behind and few players inside our block. There had to be more players inside our block. That, for us, was easier to control”, he added. .

Abel praises Rooster’s quality

Also in a press conference, the Palmeiras coach praised the technical quality of Atltico. Anyway, the Portuguese highlighted the good defensive role of Verdo in the duel for Libertadores.

“Of course for us, with one less, how did we manage to attack a team with the quality he has? He knows and recognized that, that the team he has this year is better than the one he had last year. He was the one who said, it wasn’t me,” said Abel.

“When he sees the game, he will realize that our team was very competent, but that there, in one situation or another, he could have taken advantage of it too. When I saw the opponent playing outside, outside, outside, we we managed to make a good wall. If I’m not mistaken, we reached the end of the game with more shots than our opponent”, he concluded.

Photos of Palmeiras’ classification over Atltico in the penalties

Palmeiras defeated Atl
Palmeiras defeated Atltico 6-5 on penalties, after a 0-0 draw in regulation time, and qualified for the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores – photo: AFP
Palmeiras defeated Atl
Palmeiras defeated Atltico 6-5 on penalties, after a 0-0 draw in regulation time, and qualified for the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores – photo: AFP
Palmeiras defeated Atl
Palmeiras defeated Atltico 6-5 on penalties, after a 0-0 draw in regulation time, and qualified for the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores – photo: AFP
Palmeiras defeated Atl
Palmeiras defeated Atltico 6-5 on penalties, after a 0-0 draw in regulation time, and qualified for the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores – photo: AFP
Palmeiras defeated Atl
Palmeiras defeated Atltico 6-5 on penalties, after a 0-0 draw in regulation time, and qualified for the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores – photo: AFP
Palmeiras defeated Atl
Palmeiras defeated Atltico 6-5 on penalties, after a 0-0 draw in regulation time, and qualified for the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores – photo: AFP
Palmeiras defeated Atl
Palmeiras defeated Atltico 6-5 on penalties, after a 0-0 tie in regulation time, and qualified for the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores – photo: Staff Images/Conmebol
Palmeiras defeated Atl
Palmeiras defeated Atltico 6-5 on penalties, after a 0-0 tie in regulation time, and qualified for the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores – photo: Staff Images/Conmebol
Palmeiras defeated Atl
Palmeiras defeated Atltico 6-5 on penalties, after a 0-0 tie in regulation time, and qualified for the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores – photo: Staff Images/Conmebol
Palmeiras defeated Atl
Palmeiras defeated Atltico 6-5 on penalties, after a 0-0 tie in regulation time, and qualified for the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores – photo: Staff Images/Conmebol
Palmeiras defeated Atl
Palmeiras defeated Atltico 6-5 on penalties, after a 0-0 tie in regulation time, and qualified for the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores – photo: Staff Images/Conmebol
Palmeiras defeated Atl
Palmeiras defeated Atltico 6-5 on penalties, after a 0-0 tie in regulation time, and qualified for the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores – photo: Staff Images/Conmebol
Palmeiras defeated Atl
Palmeiras defeated Atltico 6-5 on penalties, after a 0-0 draw in regulation time, and qualified for the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores – photo: AFP
Palmeiras defeated Atl
Palmeiras defeated Atltico 6-5 on penalties, after a 0-0 draw in regulation time, and qualified for the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores – photo: AFP
Palmeiras defeated Atl
Palmeiras defeated Atltico 6-5 on penalties, after a 0-0 draw in regulation time, and qualified for the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores – photo: AFP
Palmeiras defeated Atl
Palmeiras defeated Atltico 6-5 on penalties, after a 0-0 draw in regulation time, and qualified for the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores – photo: AFP
Palmeiras defeated Atl
Palmeiras defeated Atltico 6-5 on penalties, after a 0-0 draw in regulation time, and qualified for the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores – photo: AFP
Palmeiras defeated Atl
Palmeiras defeated Atltico 6-5 on penalties, after a 0-0 draw in regulation time, and qualified for the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores – photo: AFP
Palmeiras defeated Atl
Palmeiras defeated Atltico 6-5 on penalties, after a 0-0 draw in regulation time, and qualified for the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores – photo: AFP
Palmeiras defeated Atl
Palmeiras defeated Atltico 6-5 on penalties, after a 0-0 draw in regulation time, and qualified for the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores – photo: AFP
Palmeiras defeated Atl
Palmeiras defeated Atltico 6-5 on penalties, after a 0-0 tie in regulation time, and qualified for the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores – photo: Staff Images/Conmebol
Palmeiras defeated Atl
Palmeiras defeated Atltico 6-5 on penalties, after a 0-0 tie in regulation time, and qualified for the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores – photo: Staff Images/Conmebol
Palmeiras defeated Atl
Palmeiras defeated Atltico 6-5 on penalties, after a 0-0 tie in regulation time, and qualified for the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores – photo: Staff Images/Conmebol
Palmeiras defeated Atl
Palmeiras defeated Atltico 6-5 on penalties, after a 0-0 tie in regulation time, and qualified for the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores – photo: Staff Images/Conmebol

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Rueda does not stop at Soteldo and disburses R$ 8 million to forward a new signing of Santos

saints The negotiation had as a trump the athlete’s desire to wear the Sacred Mantle …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved