Accused of murder, model appears assaulting boyfriend on recording

Earlier this week, TMZ released a video in which OnlyFans model Courtney Taylor, 25, appears to be assaulting her boyfriend Christian Obumseli in an elevator. She was arrested yesterday afternoon, accused of having murdered Christian in April of this year.

The images were recorded by the security cameras of the building where they both lived, months before the crime. In the minute-long video, Courtney can be seen entering the elevator, followed by Christian, and starting to punch the vehicle’s installations.

Subsequently, she begins to slap and attack her partner, who simply tries to contain her with his hands. Courtney then tries to hit the boy on the head and pull her hair, being again restrained by him.

The aggression continues, and it is only after many advances from Courtney that Christian begins to retaliate against the aggression, with shoves and slaps. The footage ends with the then-couple leaving the elevator, still in a warlike mood.

According to Courtney’s arrest warrant, the released recording would have been recorded in February. The document alleges that “Courtney and Christian have had a tempestuous relationship since November 2020, with multiple incidents of domestic violence on both sides during the period of their relationship.”

The warrant also recalls that Courtney was previously arrested, in July 2021, during the couple’s trip to Las Vegas, accusing Christian of domestic assault.

understand the case

On the afternoon of April 3, Courtney Taylor called the police in the afternoon, claiming that her boyfriend was injured in his luxury apartment in Miami, Florida. Christian had a stab wound to his shoulder.

As much as the ambulance was on its way to the hospital, Courtney’s companion couldn’t resist and died. The two had argued moments before the young man’s death. Courtney was covered in blood at the crime scene.

She was arrested yesterday in Hawaii, where she was undergoing rehabilitation for post-traumatic stress disorder and other issues related to the case, and is expected to be charged with second-degree murder, when the crime is not premeditated. Her extradition to Florida is expected soon.