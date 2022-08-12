Accused of murder, model appears assaulting boyfriend on recording

Earlier this week, TMZ released a video in which OnlyFans model Courtney Taylor, 25, appears to be assaulting her boyfriend Christian Obumseli in an elevator. She was arrested yesterday afternoon, accused of having murdered Christian in April of this year.

The images were recorded by the security cameras of the building where they both lived, months before the crime. In the minute-long video, Courtney can be seen entering the elevator, followed by Christian, and starting to punch the vehicle’s installations.