Actress Duda Wendling denies rumors of relationship with João Gomes: ‘Lack of respect’

After rumors about a possible relationship between singer João Gomes, 20, and actress Duda Wendling, 16, the two spoke on Instagram denying their romantic involvement.

Duda Wendling denies rumors of relationship with João Gomes: ‘lack of respect’ Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

The actress had already denied and said that she and João Gomes are just friends. In addition, videos posted on TikTok make it clear that Duda is single. But the insistence on what Wendling called “fake news” seems to have been the trigger for her.

The rumors got even stronger after businessman Ulisses Jorge’s birthday, on Tuesday, when websites and pages announced that Duda and João would have spent the whole party “glued together”. To deny the information, the singer posted videos showing how he actually spent the party.

With a choked voice, the actress said that she knows and prefers to separate her professional life and her personal life and countered rumors: “Imagine if I wanted my privacy? Would I have been exposed that way?”, he asked.

Duda was very uncomfortable and vented: “the last two weeks have been very tense and I hope this is the last time I need to talk about this subject. They called me a gold digger, saying that I was only with him because of the money. very heavy,” he said.

The actress published a note of clarification to leave no more doubts about her involvement with the singer.

João Gomes also spoke, but he did so in a more playful and less serious way. In videos posted in stories, he questioned the rumors: “Do you think if I were dating I wouldn’t post her here all day for you?”. And he still insisted on confirming that he is single: “I’m a cowboy, I’m no good, I’m not dating and that’s it”.