Actress Vitória Strada reveals that she was abused as a teenager: “I didn’t have the strength to scream”

The actress and champion of the last ‘Dance of the Famous’, Vitória Strada, revealed during an interview with ‘JP Magazine’, that she suffered teenage abuse. In addition, she said that, currently, she is allowing herself to live more intensely.

“A man sat next to me on the bus and rubbed my legs. I was 16 years old, I wore my school uniform. I was frozen, I didn’t have the strength to scream”, revealed Vitória.

In the sequence, the actress said that she could not tell her parents and felt guilty. “I got home and I didn’t want to tell my parents out of shame, as if I was somehow to blame for what happened. The feeling of fragility, of being invaded, the vulnerability… I remember that moment in flashes. They say this happens because the mind blocks our traumas in some way”, he says.

Vitória also revealed that she did not live her adolescence in the way she should or expected. “I always felt like I was on the opposite path to girls my age. While my childhood friends got drunk at the club, did a lot of crazy things and now have fun stories to tell, I don’t.”

During the chat, Vitória shared the desire to be more free and seek new paths. “I feel that now I need to have an adolescence that I didn’t live through. I want to allow myself to be crazier, to speak kind of without thinking… Do things more for pleasure than duty,” she told the magazine.

The global also said that the therapy sessions were good and changed the way she saw some things. “The other day I had a few sip of gin and got completely drunk. My friends laughed in my face. I would explain that it was the therapist’s order,” she highlights.

Strada talks about his relationship with Marcella Rica

Recently, during an interview with ‘Conversation with Bial’, in TV Globo, Vitória told how was the beginning of her relationship with actress Marcella Rica.

“Within so many doubts, she was a certainty. The moments of doubt were not even doubts, they were questions. My feelings for Marcella came through so strongly that I didn’t have time to say it wasn’t happening.”

She said it was the first time she fell in love with a woman and she had to learn to deal with that feeling. “It was a very new thing. The first time I was feeling something totally different for a woman. It’s a moment you can’t judge yourself. That feeling came so strong.”

