After balance sheets, BRF (BRFS3) shares plummeted 12.65% and Minerva (BEEF3) jumped 7.3%; understand

The common shares of BRF (BRFS3) and Minerva (BEEF3) took opposite paths this Thursday (11), after the two companies, focused on protein production, released their balance sheets for the second quarter of 2022 and held conference calls with analysts. While the shares of the first fell by 12.65%, at R$14.99, those of the second advanced by 7.33%, at R$13.77.

BRF had a net loss of R$468 million in the second quarter of 2022, 94.9% higher than the loss of R$240 million in the same period of 2021. On the other hand, earnings before interest, taxes, Adjusted depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), of around R$ 1.368 billion, was highlighted as a positive point by some companies, such as Bradesco BBI, since it was 11% above the consensus. However, the data was not enough to encourage the market after the balance sheet and the shares fell sharply.

One of the reasons given is that, after BRF recorded a drop in production in the first quarter, with the company adjusting its volumes to a lower demand, the market expected that it would bring an increase in volumes, which did not happen.

In the Brazil segment, the company traded 547 thousand tons, down 4% in the year and 0.3% on a quarterly basis. Internationally, the company reached a traded volume of 478 thousand tons, with a drop of 4.2% on an annual basis but an increase of 1.9% in the quarterly basis.

“We see the strategy of adjusting the production chain and balancing inventories in the first quarter leaving a bitter taste, but we believe in a benefit in the future”, points out Alencar. “BRF improved in the second quarter, partly due to an easier comparison on a sequential basis, but also growing in revenue, bringing the positive perception of getting back on track”.

The XP specialist, however, mentions that, if it weren’t for the company’s excellent performance in Halal meat production, the result would have been worse than expected.

The volume of Halal meat sold was 195 thousand tons, up 13.4% in the year and 9.2% in the quarter.

Itaú BBA is following the same path, pointing out that the worst “seems to be over”, but that the highlight was meat for the Arab market, which boosted the international segment.

However, the Ebitda of the Brazil segment frustrated the bank’s consensus, coming in at R$ 398 million against the expected R$ 452 million.

“We highlight the impressive recovery after the results reported between January and March, but there is still some space to go before reaching normalized profitability levels”, highlight the analysts.

BofA points out that margins recovered, but were far from expected, due to the decline in the volume of processed foods, which concentrated spending.

JPMorgan points out, on the negative side, in addition to the challenging scenario for Brazil, that interest expenses were considerable and that net debt grew by R$ 1.7 billion on a quarterly basis. The accounting adjustments for hyperinflation in Turkey were unexpected and impacted Ebitda by R$142 million.

The American bank also mentioned, before the opening of the markets, that the fall in shares could happen given the numbers presented, also taking into account that the company had accumulated a strong rise recently.

In general, analysts highlighted that, despite the good result, “clarity for the coming quarters” is also lacking, with the restructuring plan still in progress.

In conference call, BRF executives defend restructuring

During a conversation with analysts, BRF executives focused on explaining what the company’s next steps will be in its restructuring process and defended the changes.

“We continue to work to improve our inventory management. What we seek is to accelerate the transformation of chicken and pork into merchandise after slaughter. It is to reduce the time these proteins spend in the freezers”, explained Lourival Luz, executive director of BRF. “We have a production adequacy curve that is already within the normal range, following the demand we have”.

According to the director, the company will continue to improve its margins, aiming, in addition to cost control, to increase sales volume little by little, testing demand – without putting pressure on working capital, at a time of higher interest rates. .

“We also intend to materialize some transfer actions from the third quarter. We have to test the borders and recalculate the cost of serving”, added Luz. “We will continue to act with prudence, caution and austere management in all cost lines in order to ensure our operational efficiency”.

In addition, BRF is also betting on a greater presence in the premium segment, seeking to provide products with greater added value, and hopes to use the World Cup event to reestablish market sharewith a strong advertising presence.

“We will seek a stronger and more adequate positioning, bringing the quality of our product to the consumer. We will seek to improve the mix and advance in revenue”, defended the executive. “At the same time, the measures we take to reduce expenses should also bring results, but we have to be cautious with factors that are not under our direct management. Macro, global, policy variables. They can affect our costs.”

As for the debt, pointed out as a problem by JP Morgan, BRF recognized the rise and mentioned that it came from the weakening of the real. The company’s executives stated that it intends, in the second half of the year, to organize an issuance of agricultural receivables certificates (CRAs) to, with the capital raised, reduce the company’s debt, which is pegged to the dollar.

Minerva’s result, on the other hand, positively surprises

If BRF’s numbers were seen as dubious, Minerva’s were unanimously considered positive.

“The Brazilian division was the main highlight, with a 46% increase in gross revenue (4% above our estimate) due to solid improvements in export volumes”, says Itaú BBA. “The international front also presented positive results, with significant price increases in Argentina and Uruguay and a sequential increase in volumes in Paraguay”.

The slaughterhouse saw its total slaughtering grow 19.2% in the year and 18.5% in the quarter, reaching 1.03 million tons. Net revenue, in turn, increased by 34.7% and 17.2%, in the same comparisons, reaching R$ 8.4 billion.

“Minerva’s second quarter results were above our expectations, showing strong revenue growth both due to increased volumes and better export prices”, points out Eleven.

Bank of America also highlights that Minerva’s Ebitda, of R$778 million, was above expectations, with a 9.2% margin, up 50 basis points. “It reflects a better availability of cattle in some countries, mainly in Brazil, as well as greater exports to China, the USA and Europe”, they explain.

The change in the cattle cycle was something that company executives attested to being witnessing during the earnings call.

Minerva still has an optimistic perception of demand for cattle in the world, mainly from China, with the price of beef supporting its prices despite the decline in other proteins.

“We are diving into the Chinese market to see trends and, there, the new consumer is young, up to 35 years old, who changed channels and who have good income”, explained Fernando Queiroz, Minerva’s CEO. “Unlike in the West, where meat has lost some appeal, the Chinese consumer is in big cities. The pandemic changed habits. The young Chinese today makes a steak at home. It’s something associated with social ascension.”

In any case, Minerva intends to continue diversifying its portfolio, seeking new markets. “There is a business plan, a strategic vision, to grow in Colombia and Australia. This continues. We must take specific steps in M&A, as we did in Colombia, but without compromising the balance sheet. We have generated free cash from operations, and the idea is to use this capital to eventually take steps in mergers and acquisitions”, explained the director.

related