After being caught at a party, the actress of 'Pantanal' is seen with Gabigol's family, according to page: "It's rolling"

Bella Campos went to Flamengo’s game last Tuesday (9)

Photos: Reproduction/Official Instagram of Bella Campos and Gabigol
It seems that something is happening between the actress Bella Campos, the Moult of ‘wetland‘, and football player Gabriel Barbosa, the gabigol. On July 24, the two were photographed together at a party. after the clickmany fans began to suspect that the two were having something.

According to the gossip profile Segui a Cami, the two recently saw each other. That’s because, the page shared, exclusively, that Bella Campos was watching, along with the athlete’s parents, the last game of Flamengo, in Maracanã. The match took place on Tuesday (9).

The two are still together, according to the page. This is because, according to Segui a Cami, Bella Campos was present at a private party, which took place at the Flamengo player’s house, last Wednesday (10).

It is worth noting that the two did not confirm or deny whether they are really together. Gabriel Barbosa has been single since his breakup, in March, with the influencer Rafaella Santosthe sister of Neymar Jr.

