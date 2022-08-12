After FBI searches Trump’s home, gunman tries to break into agency office in Ohio

Suspect armed with rifle exchanged fire with agents and FBI classified the episode as a “critical incident”

support the 247

ICL

Reuters – An armed person tried to break into the FBI building in Cincinnati, Ohio, early Thursday morning and then fled, the FBI said, calling the incident a “critical incident”.

“Agents exchanged fire with a male suspect who was wearing a gray shirt and body armor,” the Clinton County Emergency Management Agency announced in a statement, urging people in nearby locations to stay indoors and lock their doors.

NBC News reported that the gunman, who was carrying an AR-15-style rifle, fired a nail gun into the building. Authorities blocked two highways and imposed a lockdown in the area.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

The gunman attempted to enter the building’s visitor screening facility, before fleeing north on Interstate 71, according to a post by the Cincinnati FBI office on Twitter.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

The details and reason for the invasion are unclear.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

The FBI has been receiving cyber threats since it searched former US President Donald Trump’s Florida home this week to see if he illegally removed documents from the White House while leaving office.

subscribe to 247, support by pix, subscribe to TV 247in the channel cuts 247 and watch:

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Knowledge sets you free. I want to be a member. Follow us on Telegram.