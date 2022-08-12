After the ‘bullshit’ at Corinthians, VP takes action on Róger Guedes and the answer appears in the squad

Forward, the team’s top scorer in the year, ‘poked’ the fact that he did not start as a starter in the game against Flamengo

After drawing 1-1 against Avaí, last Saturday (6), away from home, in a match valid for the 21st round of the Brazilian Championship, Corinthians stagnated in the national competition. As a result, the black-and-white from São Paulo began to be closely pursued by his closest rivals, such as Fluminense, Athletico Paranaense and Flamengo. Now, Timão has 39 points and has distanced itself from the leader, Palmeiras, with 45.

In addition to the Brasileirão, the team led by Vítor Pereira is in a complicated situation: it was eliminated from Libertadores da América in the quarterfinals to Flamengo by the aggregate score of 3 to 0, it has a disadvantage of two goals against Atlético-GO, in the Copa do Brasil. Brazil, and saw his number 10, Willian, terminate with the club. In addition, the “bullshit” involving Róger Guedes’ playing time has returned.

Corinthians performed again this Thursday (10) and started preparing for the classic and direct confrontation against Palmeiras, on Saturday (13), at 19:00, at Neo Química Arena, for the 22nd round of the Brazilian Championship. For the game, the Portuguese coach should promote Guedes’ return to the starting lineup, mainly due to the departure of Willian, on the left wing, his preferred position.

Even without midfielders Maycon, with a fractured foot, and Paulinho, recovering from knee surgery, Vítor Pereira has practically the entire squad at his disposal. With that, the probable Corinthians for the classic has: Cássio; Fagner, Bruno Méndez (Balbuena), Gil and Lucas Piton (Fábio Santos); Roni, Cantillo and Renato Augusto (Giuliano); Gustavo Mosquito, Róger Guedes and Yuri Alberto.