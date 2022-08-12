Alan Severiano is surprised by the sincerity of an intern in a report: ‘Salary is not high’

SPTV anchor Alan Severiano couldn’t contain his laughter after watching the testimony of young Yasmin in a newspaper report. Photo: TV Globo

The response of an intern during a part of the SPTV 1newspaper of Rede Globodrew laughter from the presenter Alan Severiano and was successful on the internet. the young woman Yasmin drew attention for his sincerity when talking about the new job.

The report shown this Wednesday, 10th, talked about the opportunities for Internship in companies in the city of Sao Paulo and featured testimonials from employers and students, such as Yasmin.

When asked about how the salary helped the family, the young woman replied: “Yes, not much, because it is not a very high salary, but it helps a lot”. Then, the reporter asks “And the family, were they happy?”, while Yasmin replies: “Yes, wow, happier than me”.

At the end of the report, Severiano couldn’t hold back his laughter and had to compose himself to resume the newspaper’s presentation. “I’m laughing,” he says. “Sorry guys, it’s hard to concentrate”.