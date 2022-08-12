Alert! Google will warn you when there is no reliable information in the search

A novelty announced by Google promises to help combat false information. From now on, the company will notify you when there is not much reliable information in the search results in question. The alert will appear mostly on breaking news.

The alert is the result of several tests on the software systems. In this way, the warning will be to indicate to users that it can be better check the news later, when more reliable information becomes available from new sources.

It is not now that Google works on improving the feature. With the plethora of content available, it becomes increasingly difficult for users to identify which sources are or are not in fact reliable.

Initially the notices were only available in English and in US content searches. Now Google expanded the novelty for more countries, including Brazil.

In this way, the alert is displayed mainly in last-minute content searches. The idea is to indicate to users about the small amount of quality information about that research. With this, Google’s intention is to help users find the most reliable and useful data.

Reliable results are almost always linked to content disclosed by journalistic vehicles and also by public authorities. Therefore, when there is little information in this regard, Google will guide users to wait for more references on the subject in the coming hours.

The news is expected to be released soon and should be available in 8 languages, namely: Portuguese; German; Spanish; French; Dutch; Indonesian; Italian and Japanese.