Alessandra Poggi, author of “Beyond Illusion”, discusses with fans of the novel on social networks: “Descaso”

“Beyond Illusion” entered its final stretch this week and the emotions of the plot have been making many people anxious. However, a group of fans did not like a sequel involving Isadora (Larissa Manoela) and Davi (Rafael Vitti): the duo will “resurrect” Eliza (also Larissa) to extract the confession of Matias (Antonio Calloni).

By posting about the scene in question on your Instagram account, the author Alessandra Poggi had to deal with the wrath of some spectators. “It’s the worst that we have to watch a show of absurdities like this. Where’s the empathy for Violeta (Malu Galli)?”, said an internet user about the scene that will air this Thursday (11).

Usually measured on the web, Alessandra decided to counter the person who criticized her for the narrative choice: “It’s a soap opera. I would like to remind you that Violeta doesn’t really exist”, she wrote in the comments area, and ended up generating a huge buzz.

Alessandra Poggi explains scene to fans

In sequence, other viewers agreed with the first one and criticized Alessandra’s idea for the sequel. “Treating a mother’s grief with such neglect, sincerely,” said one of them. “Didn’t you think about Violeta’s pain watching all this?”, asked another, which ended up generating another uncomfortable comment from the author.

“I think the concern for Violeta is beautiful and touching, I’m not belittling it. But I thought it was important for her to be present in this staging to understand clearly everything that happened to her daughter. It was important that she not be excluded from this confession. It was not intended to disrespect her grief,” she explained.