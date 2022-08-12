Alone in the Dark remake discovered ahead of time

We are hours away from THQ Nordic’s Digital Showcase 2022 and after the rumors about the return of Alone in the Dark, we now have the first concrete information about the remake of the first game in the series, which seems to have been inspired by Resident Evil 2 remake.

The Smarttoys store in Belgium couldn’t handle the enthusiasm and shared the first images and even the cover of the game, thus revealing to the world a surprise that THQ Nordic intended to keep for a few more hours.

The game, says the well-known AestheticGamer, is a title of “psychological horror mixed with Southern Gothic” and takes you to the United States to discover a love letter to the 90s cult classic. , will be seen from the perspective of two protagonists.

You can choose Edward Carnby or Emily Hartwood, to explore scenarios and discover the mysteries of the Derceto mansion, sometime in the 20’s. Derceto is a mental asylum and hides lots of dark secrets, conspiracies and nightmares, not to mention the dangerous monsters that will make you scared.

The THQ Nordic event is scheduled for 8pm in mainland Portugal, 4pm in Brasília, where we expect to see the first gameplay and date of this Alone in the Dark remake.

Seems a website posted a bit early the thing I was teasing a few days ago, indeed Alone in the Dark 1 is being remade in the style of RE:2. Be announced properly later today. Southern Gothic Horror w/Lovecraft. Story by the guy who wrote SOMA & Amnesia: The Dark Descent. pic.twitter.com/IqpWK6JwkN — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) August 12, 2022