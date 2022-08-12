Amazonas confirms local transmission of monkeypox | amazon

The Amazonas State Health Department (SES-AM) confirmed, this Thursday (11), the local transmission of monkeypox (monkeypox) in the state, which, in four days, increased from 5 to 9 confirmed cases of the disease. laboratory.

In this Thursday’s epidemiological bulletin, 4 more cases of the disease were confirmed, three of which have no travel history in the last 21 days, as well as recent contacts are of unknown origin.

According to the investigation and surveillance work that has been carried out, the latest confirmed cases are autochthonous (locally transmitted).

All confirmed cases are stable in home isolation and monitored by the Strategic Information Center for Health Surveillance of Manaus (CIEVS-Manaus).

Disease monitoring in the Amazon

Until this Thursday, in Amazonas there are 25 notifications of the disease:

9 laboratory confirmed;

8 suspects under investigation by CIEVS-Manaus;

8 cases discarded after laboratory examination.

The Health Surveillance Foundation – Dr. Rosemary Costa Pinto (FVS-RCP) highlights that the entire health network, including private and public units, in the capital and countryside, is geared towards providing care for suspected cases of monkeypox.