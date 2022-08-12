André Mendonça, of the STF, suspends judgments that target Bolsonaro

















Minister André Mendonça, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), requested a view and suspended the judgments of appeals aimed at President Jair Bolsonaro. Of the 13 requests, 10 are included in the fake news survey, in which the head of the national executive is one of those appointed.

The interruption was made in the early hours of this Friday (12), the date from which the Supreme Court magistrates would begin to judge the appeals. The assessment of the requests was made through the virtual plenary, a platform through which each magistrate casts his vote, without discussion.

The rapporteur is Minister Alexandre de Moraes, who will assume the presidency of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) next Tuesday (16), an event that will have the participation of Bolsonaro. Moraes had already voted to reject the actions, most of them by the Attorney General’s Office and the Attorney General’s Office questioning investigations into President Jair Bolsonaro.

The fake news inquiry was opened by order of Minister Dias Toffoli in 2019, to investigate offenses against STF ministers and family members of the magistrates. In August 2021, Moraes included Bolsonaro in the investigation after complying with a request from the TSE. He ordered the filing due to allegations of fraud in electronic voting machines in the fake news inquiry.



















“There is no doubt that the conduct of the President of the Republic implied the practice of illicit acts by members of the Supreme Court, using the modus operandi of mass dissemination schemes on social networks, with the aim of harming or exposing the danger of damage to the independence of the Judiciary, the Rule of Law and Democracy”, said Alexandre de Moraes, in the order published at the time.





































new presidency



















Minister Rosa Weber was elected president of the STF this Wednesday (10), during an administrative session of the Court. Minister Luís Roberto Barroso will be the vice president. The administration of the Supreme Court presidency lasts for two years, and after that, the vice is usually raised to the position, in a new election.

In a speech at the beginning of the plenary session, Rosa thanked the votes. “Exercising the leadership of the Judiciary and the CNJ [Conselho Nacional de Justiça], for a career judge like me, who has been on the bench for 46 years, it is a nameless honor. In these turbulent times that we are living, I will try to play it with all serenity”, declared the minister.