Anne Heche had drugs in her system, says blood test after accident | Pop & Art

According to Dealine, she is now under investigation for the crime of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
“However, additional testing is necessary because we need to rule out any substances that were administered for medical treatment,” said a representative for the Los Angeles Police Department, where the accident took place.
Heche, known for films like “Six Days, Seven Nights” (1998) and the series “Chicago PD: District 21”, was driving the car that crashed into a house and caught fire on Friday (5). According to the investigation, she was speeding when she left the road and hit the residence.
Actress Anne Heche crashes car and is hospitalized in Los Angeles
Since then, she has been in a coma, with burns that require surgery, and breathing with the help of machines.
According to the magazine “Variety”, shortly before crashing the car she had already been involved in another accident in the region.
The woman whose house was destroyed in the accident is receiving help from neighbors to recover her belongings. Through the internet, they have already managed to raise just over US$ 112,000.
Lynne Mishele’s house was destroyed in the car accident of actress Anne Heche – Photo: Disclosure / Go Fund Me / Lynne Mishele