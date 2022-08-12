Anne Heche is declared brain dead and devices will be turned off in the next few hours, reveals family – Monet

+



Actress Anne Heche (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

Anne Heche has been officially declared brain dead and will be taken off life support after suffering a brain injury in a car accident in Los Angeles last week, her friends and family said, the Daily Mail has revealed. The 53-year-old actress, who is in a coma and in critical condition, will be placed on a ventilator to determine if any of her remaining organs are viable for donation, as per Heche’s wishes.

Heche, who was hospitalized at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills Hospital, suffered a “severe cerebral anoxia injury” in the Aug. 5 crash, according to a statement released Thursday night on behalf of her family and friends. Such an injury is caused by a sustained lack of oxygen to the brain, most likely from the time she was trapped in her car inhaling smoke from the car fire.

Lynne Mishele’s house was completely destroyed by fire caused by accident with actress Anne Heche (Photo: Reproduction)

A representative of her family and friends said in a statement: “We want to thank everyone for their kind wishes and prayers for Anne’s recovery and to thank the dedicated staff and wonderful nurses who cared for Anne at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills Hospital.” “Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne Heche suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in a critical condition. She is not expected to survive. They added that “it has long been her choice” to be an organ donor, so Heche will be kept on life support until doctors can confirm she has viable organs to donate.

The statement continued: “Anne had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit. More than her extraordinary talent, she’s seen spreading kindness and joy as her life’s work-especially moving the needle to acceptance of the one you love. She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and greatly missed for her light.” In one of the latest medical reports, the 53-year-old actress is said to be still fighting for her life in a coma and that she was high on cocaine at the time of the accident.

The drug was detected in Heche’s bloodstream after the horrific accident – but authorities confirmed she was not drinking alcohol, despite being photographed with a bottle of vodka in her cup holder.

