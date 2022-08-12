Anne Heche suffered brain injury, spokesperson tells site | Pop & Art

Anne Heche suffered a brain injury, a spokesperson for the actress told TMZ. The rep also added that “she must not survive”. “Unfortunately, due to the accident, Anne Heche suffered a severe brain injury and remains in a coma, in a critical condition. She is not expected to survive.”
The same person also said that the family should probably opt for organ donation. “It has long been her choice to donate her organs and she is being kept on life support to determine if any are viable.”
Heche, known for films like “Six Days, Seven Nights” (1998) and the series “Chicago PD: District 21”, was driving the car that crashed into a house and caught fire on Friday (5). According to the investigation, she was speeding when she left the road and hit the residence.
Actress Anne Heche crashes car and is hospitalized in Los Angeles
Since then, she has been in a coma, with burns that require surgery, and breathing with the help of machines.
According to the magazine “Variety”, shortly before crashing the car she had already been involved in another accident in the region.
The woman whose house was destroyed in the accident is receiving help from neighbors to recover her belongings. Through the internet, they have already managed to raise just over US$ 112,000.
Lynne Mishele’s house was destroyed in the car accident of actress Anne Heche – Photo: Disclosure / Go Fund Me / Lynne Mishele