Anne Heche was high on cocaine at the time of the crash, says website

American actress Anne Heche, 53, was under the influence of cocaine when she suffered a serious car accident in Los Angeles, United States. The information is from the TMZ website.

Los Angeles police sources say cocaine and fentanyl were found in the actress’ blood in a sample collected at the hospital after the accident.

Fentanyl, however, can be used as an analgesic in hospitals, so it will be necessary to investigate whether the substance was already in Heche’s blood at the time of the crash.

According to sources, Heche’s condition is “terrible” and she is “fighting for her life” in the hospital. The actress suffered severe burns in the collision, was intubated and is in a coma.

The accident

Last Friday (5), Anne Heche was driving in the Mar Vista area of ​​Los Angeles, when she crashed her blue Mini Cooper in the garage of an apartment complex.

The actress was rescued by residents, however, she reversed and accelerated, crashing the car again into a house. The blow was so strong that it set the car on fire.

Firefighters arrived and rescued the actress and, according to the American website TMZ, at least two people were hit by the celebrity before the collision that set the car on fire.

Los Angeles Police received a warrant to carry out a blood draw on the actress to find out if she was under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol at the time of the accident.

Anne became known for acting in series such as Men in Trees, Hung, Save Me, Aftermath and The Brave. In cinemas, she also participated in features such as Volcano, Jogando com Prazer and Seis Dias, Sete Noites.