Anne Heche was high on cocaine before car accident, says TMZ – Monet

Actress Anne Heche (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

Anne Heche was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident, but had used cocaine, reveals TMZ this Thursday (11). Actress remains in serious condition in hospital, where she is intubated and in a coma.

Police sources confirmed the results of the blood tests to the US website. In addition to cocaine, she may have also used fentanyl. However, fentanyl is sometimes used as a pain reliever in hospitals, so more testing will be needed to determine exactly.

The 53-year-old actress crashed her car into the garage of a house in Los Angeles, in the United States, last Friday (5).

According to the publication, Anne Heche’s condition is terrible, with no improvement since she was hospitalized. She is fighting for her life in critical condition.

Anne was driving her Mini Cooper at very high speed in a residential area of ​​Los Angeles, when it collided with a car, a garage, and then a house, causing a fire that left her with severe burns.

The affected residence suffered total destruction, and the owner of the house made a virtual crowdfunding to be able to pay for the various damages.

Lynne Mishele’s house was completely destroyed by fire caused by accident with actress Anne Heche (Photo: Reproduction)

The Los Angeles Police Department needed a warrant to obtain permission to collect a blood sample from the actress and thus perform a drug test.

Anne Heche is known for films such as ‘Volcano’ (1997), ‘Donnie Brasco’ (1997) and ‘Six Days, Seven Nights’ (1998), in addition to having participated in the series ‘Chicago PD’ (2018-2019). ) and ‘Dig’ (2015).

