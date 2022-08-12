Anvisa should release ‘the best’ medicine for Brazilians to fight insomnia – Sade

Brazilian Sleep Association (ABS) says that 73 million Brazilians suffer from insomnia (photo: Alexandra Gorn/Unsplash)

A survey by the Brazilian Sleep Association (ABS) reveals that 73 million Brazilians suffer from insomnia. They sleep poorly and, consequently, deal with damage to both physical and mental health. Approved in 2019 by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), a regulatory agency in the United States, lemborexant, touted as the best medication for insomnia, is now being analyzed by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) and can reach pharmacies in the country. in 2023, says the pharmaceutical company that produces the drug, the Japanese company Eisai.

Sold under the trade name of dayvigo, in the USA, the drug was elected by Oxford as the remedy against insomnia with the best profile of efficacy, acceptability and tolerability among 36 drugs, after a review of studies carried out over four decades. The result was published by the scientific journal The Lancet.

The most prescribed drugs in Brazil, benzodiazepines, instead of inhibiting wakefulness, induce a neurotransmitter called gaba, which reduces the activity of the nervous system, causing a feeling of relaxation and sleep. The problem is that its chronic use causes dependence and increases the risk of dementia.

The approval of lemborexant, under review at Anvisa since 2021, has not yet taken place due to the priorities demanded by the pandemic, with a total focus on the approval of vaccines and medicines used in the prevention and treatment of COVID-19.