App driver tried to dope journalist Bárbara Coelho, from Globo

posted on 08/12/2022 12:20 / updated on 08/12/2022 12:23



(Credit: Reproduction/TV Globo)

Bárbara Coelho, presenter of Spectacular sport on TV Globo, revealed, during participation in the program Date this Friday (12/8), to have been the victim of an attempt to doping in an app car, known as ‘Coup of smell’.

Journalist Bárbara Coelho said that the case occurred on Wednesday (10/8), when she asked for a car to go to the doctor, a short trip of about 10 minutes.

“When I got in the car I didn’t feel anything, I realized that the car was looking very bad, dirty, but I got in already distracted. We are on the phone a lot these days”, she began.





However, she soon began to notice something different. “In less than 2 minutes I smelled a strong smell,” she said.

Upon feeling the strange odor, Barbara sent the real-time location of the vehicle to a friend, warning that something strange was happening.

“A short time later I started to feel sick. During this period, the driver sent a strange audio to someone asking for a basic food basket. It seemed to me a need to show that it was good, that everything was ok. during the race, first that you don’t even use the phone, or you shouldn’t use it”, he said.

The journalist then narrated the symptoms she felt after inhaling the strange odor.

“I started to feel very bad, I started to lose consciousness, shortness of breath and even having difficulty speaking. Then I sent an audio to my husband and said ‘wait for me at the door because I’m coming’. Then he [motorista] looked at me very badly in the rearview mirror, very scared, staring at me”, he reported.

After that, she requested the driver to stop the vehicle. He questioned the order but parked the car. Barbara asked for help at a stall and began to cry.

According to the toxicologist interviewed by the program, according to the victim’s account, the driver may have used an organic solvent, which disperses quickly in the environment.

“The solvent enters the body quickly through breathing, quickly reaches the brain and generates these symptoms: drowsiness, fainting sensation, nausea and mental confusion”, said the specialist.

The professional also explained that he may not have suffered the effects of the solvent because of the open glass. Another possibility is that the liquid could have been sprayed directly onto the passenger side.