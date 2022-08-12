Apple raises the price of iPhone, iPad and Mac in Brazil

Apple is already known here in Brazil for being one of the companies that sell the most expensive products in the country. In fact, this has already become something proven, with several studies that show how much Apple products have higher prices in Brazil. These values ​​are so exacerbated in relation to other locations, mainly due to taxes.

And unfortunately, things are not getting better in that regard. Apple has announced that it will raise the prices of devices even further, although it has not really explained the reason for this increase.

When comparing the new values ​​that are already available on the company’s website, the readjustments range from 1.75% to up to 6%, and have already started to take effect since the beginning of this week. In practice, these increases range from R$100 to almost R$530 on iPhones.

Among the devices that are on the list of changes are mainly newer models. The one that suffers the smallest increase is the 3rd generation iPhone SE (2022), which has a readjustment of 2.38% and earns another R$ 100 in the amount charged. The iPhone 12 mini also gain an increase, ranging from R$194 to R$245.

However, the devices that have the highest increase values ​​end up being, in fact, the new iPhone 13 in their mini, Pro and Pro Max versions. In this case, the values ​​of the devices have increased up to R$ 527 more, as is the case of the 1 TB iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Check the new values:

3rd generation iPhone SE

iPhone SE 3rd generation (64GB)

Previous price: BRL 4,199

Current price: BRL 4,299

Increase: BRL 100

iPhone SE 3rd generation (128GB)

Previous price: BRL 4,699

Current price: BRL 4,799

Increase: BRL 100

iPhone SE 3rd generation (256GB)

Previous price: BRL 5,699

Current price: BRL 5,799

Increase: BRL 100

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 mini (64GB)

Previous price: BRL 5,505

Current price: BRL 5,699

Increase: BRL 194

iPhone 12 mini (128GB)

Previous price: BRL 5,988

Current price: BRL 6,199

Increase: BRL 211

iPhone 12 mini (256GB)

Previous price: BRL 6,954

Current price: BRL 7,199

Increase: BRL 245

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini (128GB)

Previous price: BRL 6,374

Current price: BRL 6,599

Increase: BRL 225

iPhone 13 mini (256GB)

Previous price: BRL 7,340

Current price: BRL 7,599

Increase: BRL 259

iPhone 13 mini (512GB)

Previous price: BRL 9,272

Current price: BRL 9,599

Increase: BRL 327

iPhone 13 Pro (128GB)

Previous price: BRL 9,176

Current price: BRL 9,499

Increase: BRL 323

iPhone 13 Pro (256GB)

Previous price: BRL 10,142

Current price: BRL 10,499

Increase: BRL 357

iPhone 13 Pro (512GB)

Previous price: BRL 12,074

Current price: BRL 12,499

Increase: BRL 425

iPhone 13 Pro (1TB)

Previous price: BRL 14,006

Current price: BRL 14,499

Increase: BRL 493

iPhone 13 Pro Max (128GB)

Previous price: BRL 10,142

Current price: BRL 10,499

Increase: BRL 357

iPhone 13 Pro Max (256GB)

Previous price: BRL 11,108

Current price: BRL 11,499

Increase: BRL 391

iPhone 13 Pro Max (512GB)

Previous price: BRL 13,040

Current price: BRL 13,499

Increase: BRL 459

iPhone 13 Pro Max (1TB)

Previous price: BRL 14,972

Current price: BRL 15,499

Increase: BRL 527

There will also be an increase in iPads and Macs

In addition to iPhones, the company also revealed that the increases will apply to other products, such as iPads and Macs. For iPads, the adjustment reaches up to 6% depending on the generation and configuration of the device. The biggest increase in this case was for the iPad Air with Wi-Fi and 64GB of storage, which went from R$6,697 to R$7,099, that is, an increase of R$402.

Macs also had their values ​​increased, with the exception of the 16-inch MacBook Pro, which was the only one to maintain the previous value. In this case, the adjustment was between 4.85% and 5.52%. As a result, models such as the Macbook Air with an M11 chip with 256GB of storage is now worth R$11,599, while the new generation of the MacBook Air with an M2 chip and 512GB of storage is now worth R$17,199.

Check the new values

MacBook Air with M1 chip

MacBook Air with M1 chip

Previous price: BRL 10,999

Current price: BRL 11,599

MacBook Air with M2 chip

MacBook Air with M2 chip (input)

Previous price: BRL 13,299

Current price: BRL 13,999

MacBook Air with M2 chip (top-of-the-line)

Previous price: BRL 16,299

Current price: BRL 17,199

13″ MacBook Pro with M2 chip

13″ MacBook Pro (input)

Previous price: BRL 14,499

Current price: BRL 15,299

13″ MacBook Pro (top-of-the-line)

Previous price: BRL 16,499

Current price: BRL 17,299

14″ MacBook Pro

14″ MBP (input, M1 Pro)

Previous price: BRL 22,499

Current price: BRL 23,699

14″ MBP (top-of-the-line, M1 Pro)

Previous price: BRL 27,499

Current price: BRL 28,999

Studio Display

Conventional glass, tilt-adjustable base or with VESA adapter

Previous price: BRL 15,499

Current price: BRL 16,599

Nano-texture glass, tilt-adjustable base or VESA adapter

Previous price: BRL 17,999

Current price: BRL 18,699

Pro Display XDR

conventional glass

Previous price: BRL 43,295

Current price: BRL 44,999

iPad (9th generation)

64GB WiFi

Previous price: BRL 3,790

Current price: BRL 3,999

256GB WiFi

Previous price: R$5,306

Current price: BRL 5,599

Wi-Fi + Cellular 64GB

Previous price: BRL 5,211

Current price: BRL 5,499

256GB Wi-Fi + Cellular

Previous price: R$6,728

Current price: R$7,099

iPad mini (6th generation)

64GB WiFi

Previous price: BRL 5,875

Current price: R$6,199

256GB WiFi

Previous price: R$7,391

Current price: R$7,799

Wi-Fi + Cellular 64GB

Previous price: R$7,391

Current price: R$7,799

256GB Wi-Fi + Cellular

Previous price: R$8,908

Current price: R$9,399

iPad Air (5th generation)

64GB WiFi

Previous price: R$6,697

Current price: R$7,099

256GB WiFi

Previous price: BRL 8,273

Current price: BRL 8,699

Wi-Fi + Cellular 64GB

Previous price: BRL 8,273

Current price: BRL 8,699

256GB Wi-Fi + Cellular

Previous price: R$9,849

Current price: BRL 10,399

11″ iPad Pro

128GB WiFi

Previous price: BRL 10,235

Current price: BRL 10,799

256GB WiFi

Previous price: BRL 11,372

Current price: BRL 11,999

512GB WiFi

Previous price: BRL 13,647

Current price: BRL 14,399

1TB WiFi

Previous price: BRL 18,195

Current price: BRL 19,199

2TB WiFi

Previous price: BRL 22,745

Current price: BRL 23,999

128GB Wi-Fi + Cellular

Previous price: BRL 12,130

Current price: BRL 12,799

256GB Wi-Fi + Cellular

Previous price: BRL 13,267

Current price: BRL 13,999

Wi-Fi + Cellular 512GB

Previous price: BRL 15,542

Current price: BRL 16,399

Wi-Fi + Cellular 1TB

Previous price: BRL 20,092

Current price: BRL 21,199

2TB Wi-Fi + Cellular

Previous price: BRL 24,640

Current price: BRL 25,999

12.9″ iPad Pro

128GB WiFi

Previous price: BRL 14,026

Current price: BRL 14,799

256GB WiFi

Previous price: BRL 15,163

Current price: BRL 15,999

512GB WiFi

Previous price: BRL 17,438

Current price: BRL 18,399

1TB WiFi

Previous price: BRL 21,987

Current price: BRL 23,199

2TB WiFi

Previous price: BRL 26,536

Current price: BRL 27,999

128GB Wi-Fi + Cellular

Previous price: BRL 15,921

Current price: BRL 16,799

256GB Wi-Fi + Cellular

Previous price: BRL 17,059

Current price: BRL 17,999

Wi-Fi + Cellular 512GB

Previous price: R$19,333

Current price: BRL 20,399

Wi-Fi + Cellular 1TB

Previous price: BRL 23,883

Current price: BRL 25,199

2TB Wi-Fi + Cellular