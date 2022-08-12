Apple raises the price of iPhone, iPad and Mac in Brazil

Apple is already known here in Brazil for being one of the companies that sell the most expensive products in the country. In fact, this has already become something proven, with several studies that show how much Apple products have higher prices in Brazil. These values are so exacerbated in relation to other locations, mainly due to taxes.
And unfortunately, things are not getting better in that regard. Apple has announced that it will raise the prices of devices even further, although it has not really explained the reason for this increase.
iPhone price increase reaches up to R$ 527
When comparing the new values that are already available on the company’s website, the readjustments range from 1.75% to up to 6%, and have already started to take effect since the beginning of this week. In practice, these increases range from R$100 to almost R$530 on iPhones.
Among the devices that are on the list of changes are mainly newer models. The one that suffers the smallest increase is the 3rd generation iPhone SE (2022), which has a readjustment of 2.38% and earns another R$ 100 in the amount charged. The iPhone 12 mini also gain an increase, ranging from R$194 to R$245.
However, the devices that have the highest increase values end up being, in fact, the new iPhone 13 in their mini, Pro and Pro Max versions. In this case, the values of the devices have increased up to R$ 527 more, as is the case of the 1 TB iPhone 13 Pro Max.
Check the new values:
3rd generation iPhone SE
iPhone SE 3rd generation (64GB)
- Previous price: BRL 4,199
- Current price: BRL 4,299
- Increase: BRL 100
iPhone SE 3rd generation (128GB)
- Previous price: BRL 4,699
- Current price: BRL 4,799
- Increase: BRL 100
iPhone SE 3rd generation (256GB)
- Previous price: BRL 5,699
- Current price: BRL 5,799
- Increase: BRL 100
iPhone 12 mini
iPhone 12 mini (64GB)
- Previous price: BRL 5,505
- Current price: BRL 5,699
- Increase: BRL 194
iPhone 12 mini (128GB)
- Previous price: BRL 5,988
- Current price: BRL 6,199
- Increase: BRL 211
iPhone 12 mini (256GB)
- Previous price: BRL 6,954
- Current price: BRL 7,199
- Increase: BRL 245
iPhone 13
iPhone 13 mini (128GB)
- Previous price: BRL 6,374
- Current price: BRL 6,599
- Increase: BRL 225
iPhone 13 mini (256GB)
- Previous price: BRL 7,340
- Current price: BRL 7,599
- Increase: BRL 259
iPhone 13 mini (512GB)
- Previous price: BRL 9,272
- Current price: BRL 9,599
- Increase: BRL 327
iPhone 13 Pro (128GB)
- Previous price: BRL 9,176
- Current price: BRL 9,499
- Increase: BRL 323
iPhone 13 Pro (256GB)
- Previous price: BRL 10,142
- Current price: BRL 10,499
- Increase: BRL 357
iPhone 13 Pro (512GB)
- Previous price: BRL 12,074
- Current price: BRL 12,499
- Increase: BRL 425
iPhone 13 Pro (1TB)
- Previous price: BRL 14,006
- Current price: BRL 14,499
- Increase: BRL 493
iPhone 13 Pro Max (128GB)
- Previous price: BRL 10,142
- Current price: BRL 10,499
- Increase: BRL 357
iPhone 13 Pro Max (256GB)
- Previous price: BRL 11,108
- Current price: BRL 11,499
- Increase: BRL 391
iPhone 13 Pro Max (512GB)
- Previous price: BRL 13,040
- Current price: BRL 13,499
- Increase: BRL 459
iPhone 13 Pro Max (1TB)
- Previous price: BRL 14,972
- Current price: BRL 15,499
- Increase: BRL 527
There will also be an increase in iPads and Macs
In addition to iPhones, the company also revealed that the increases will apply to other products, such as iPads and Macs. For iPads, the adjustment reaches up to 6% depending on the generation and configuration of the device. The biggest increase in this case was for the iPad Air with Wi-Fi and 64GB of storage, which went from R$6,697 to R$7,099, that is, an increase of R$402.
Macs also had their values increased, with the exception of the 16-inch MacBook Pro, which was the only one to maintain the previous value. In this case, the adjustment was between 4.85% and 5.52%. As a result, models such as the Macbook Air with an M11 chip with 256GB of storage is now worth R$11,599, while the new generation of the MacBook Air with an M2 chip and 512GB of storage is now worth R$17,199.
Check the new values
MacBook Air with M1 chip
MacBook Air with M1 chip
- Previous price: BRL 10,999
- Current price: BRL 11,599
MacBook Air with M2 chip
MacBook Air with M2 chip (input)
- Previous price: BRL 13,299
- Current price: BRL 13,999
MacBook Air with M2 chip (top-of-the-line)
- Previous price: BRL 16,299
- Current price: BRL 17,199
13″ MacBook Pro with M2 chip
13″ MacBook Pro (input)
- Previous price: BRL 14,499
- Current price: BRL 15,299
13″ MacBook Pro (top-of-the-line)
- Previous price: BRL 16,499
- Current price: BRL 17,299
14″ MacBook Pro
14″ MBP (input, M1 Pro)
- Previous price: BRL 22,499
- Current price: BRL 23,699
14″ MBP (top-of-the-line, M1 Pro)
- Previous price: BRL 27,499
- Current price: BRL 28,999
Studio Display
Conventional glass, tilt-adjustable base or with VESA adapter
- Previous price: BRL 15,499
- Current price: BRL 16,599
Nano-texture glass, tilt-adjustable base or VESA adapter
- Previous price: BRL 17,999
- Current price: BRL 18,699
Pro Display XDR
conventional glass
- Previous price: BRL 43,295
- Current price: BRL 44,999
iPad (9th generation)
64GB WiFi
- Previous price: BRL 3,790
- Current price: BRL 3,999
256GB WiFi
- Previous price: R$5,306
- Current price: BRL 5,599
Wi-Fi + Cellular 64GB
- Previous price: BRL 5,211
- Current price: BRL 5,499
256GB Wi-Fi + Cellular
- Previous price: R$6,728
- Current price: R$7,099
iPad mini (6th generation)
64GB WiFi
- Previous price: BRL 5,875
- Current price: R$6,199
256GB WiFi
- Previous price: R$7,391
- Current price: R$7,799
Wi-Fi + Cellular 64GB
- Previous price: R$7,391
- Current price: R$7,799
256GB Wi-Fi + Cellular
- Previous price: R$8,908
- Current price: R$9,399
iPad Air (5th generation)
64GB WiFi
- Previous price: R$6,697
- Current price: R$7,099
256GB WiFi
- Previous price: BRL 8,273
- Current price: BRL 8,699
Wi-Fi + Cellular 64GB
- Previous price: BRL 8,273
- Current price: BRL 8,699
256GB Wi-Fi + Cellular
- Previous price: R$9,849
- Current price: BRL 10,399
11″ iPad Pro
128GB WiFi
- Previous price: BRL 10,235
- Current price: BRL 10,799
256GB WiFi
- Previous price: BRL 11,372
- Current price: BRL 11,999
512GB WiFi
- Previous price: BRL 13,647
- Current price: BRL 14,399
1TB WiFi
- Previous price: BRL 18,195
- Current price: BRL 19,199
2TB WiFi
- Previous price: BRL 22,745
- Current price: BRL 23,999
128GB Wi-Fi + Cellular
- Previous price: BRL 12,130
- Current price: BRL 12,799
256GB Wi-Fi + Cellular
- Previous price: BRL 13,267
- Current price: BRL 13,999
Wi-Fi + Cellular 512GB
- Previous price: BRL 15,542
- Current price: BRL 16,399
Wi-Fi + Cellular 1TB
- Previous price: BRL 20,092
- Current price: BRL 21,199
2TB Wi-Fi + Cellular
- Previous price: BRL 24,640
- Current price: BRL 25,999
12.9″ iPad Pro
128GB WiFi
- Previous price: BRL 14,026
- Current price: BRL 14,799
256GB WiFi
- Previous price: BRL 15,163
- Current price: BRL 15,999
512GB WiFi
- Previous price: BRL 17,438
- Current price: BRL 18,399
1TB WiFi
- Previous price: BRL 21,987
- Current price: BRL 23,199
2TB WiFi
- Previous price: BRL 26,536
- Current price: BRL 27,999
128GB Wi-Fi + Cellular
- Previous price: BRL 15,921
- Current price: BRL 16,799
256GB Wi-Fi + Cellular
- Previous price: BRL 17,059
- Current price: BRL 17,999
Wi-Fi + Cellular 512GB
- Previous price: R$19,333
- Current price: BRL 20,399
Wi-Fi + Cellular 1TB
- Previous price: BRL 23,883
- Current price: BRL 25,199
2TB Wi-Fi + Cellular
- Previous price: BRL 28,432
- Current price: BRL 29,999